Skylines announces new creator pack, radio station





Cities Skylines has announced a new collection of Content Creator bundles that include trains, piers, bridges and two new radio stations.

Cities: Skylines will receive a batch of new content, including new content creator packs and radio stations, after publisher Paradox Interactive announces during PDXConReMixed.

The bundle adds a variety of new content to the game, including new bridges, stations, and a collection of radio stations. All of these bundles are now available for purchase by PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC-based game owners. All bundles will be available from May 21st. Cities: Skylines publisher Paradox Interactive details each pack in a press release.

Price: $ 4.99

Strengthen and enhance the waterfront! This set of 22 unique mods features industrial and classic styles found around the world. Use these typical connectors to build the iconic look of the city and shape the ocean skyline. Included in the pack:

Station content creator pack

Price: $ 4.99

The station has 12 stations and 4 hubs created by Bad Peanut. Whether your city benefits from elevated or underground stations, there are new mass transit options to meet your needs, some stylish train and subway stations, and citizens where they need them. You can go efficiently. Enhance your network with a modern-looking station that perfectly matches the expansion of Sunset Harbor and Mass Transit. Included in the pack:

6 subway stations

6 stations

4 public transport hubs

Rail Hawk Radio

Price: $ 3.99

The vibrant city may fall asleep slowly, but you’re just getting started and jamming along 16 electronic trucks while wandering around the flickering neon lights of the windows. Rail Hawk Radio is the perfect subway station when you’re preparing to start a night of vibrant memories.

Sunny Breeze Radio

Price: $ 3.99

In the sun while the music is playing, palm trees sway on the city’s waterfront. Sunny Breeze Radio’s 16 Sunny Synth Tracks fit the mood when you’re considering immersing your toes in water. The waves call on you as you kick your shoes into the sound of these electronic beats. The sun, sand and song combine to create the perfect summer day in the serious cold.

These announcements were made through PDXConReMixed, an online event held by Paradox Interactive to showcase upcoming games and projects. The event begins May 21st and lasts until May 23rd. The event will feature numerous announcements, publisher game catalogs and webins dedicated to online esports tournaments. Participants can sign up for the event on the PDXCon ReMixed website or view the minutes on Twitch.

City: Skyline available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac.

