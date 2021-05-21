Commitment to US Government-Industry Partnership to Strengthen AI Innovation





When it comes to artificial intelligence and the federal government, the range of influential deployments seems to be limited only by human imagination. The Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, for example, has successfully tested a disaster response tool that uses AI to analyze bird’s-eye views from aircraft and satellites to identify flooded areas and assess damage.

The developments summarized in a recent report from Accentureillustrates AI promise to significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of federal agencies. Other real-world examples in the report include the Coast Guard using technology to determine if a vessel needs to be inspected for suspected smuggling with satellite imagery, or the Social Security Administration using AI. Includes evaluating documents to support medical claims through.

AI is about solving problems. Apply predictive analytics to mission-related information and objectives to help users achieve optimal results for future initiatives. Monitor and capture data about increasingly complex system and software / application components 24/7 to detect anomalies and identify root causes of problems leading to performance interruptions and system degradation. In addition, it automates the effective response to these issues, allowing the team to focus on doing their best. That is, developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to maximize the support of the agency’s mission. (Note that using the phrase here to free the team and not remove the AI ​​is to enhance human capabilities, not to replace the team.)

Government leaders are clearly interested in this technology, according to an Accenture report. This is because 91% of institutions are somehow piloting or adopting AI, compared to only 73% of all organizations around the world. In fact, AI can potentially increase almost half of the tasks of the average federal worker. However, 72% of federal officials, industry executives, and IT decision makers have shown that the government is not making enough efforts to accelerate the pace of AI adoption, which poses a challenge. When asked what was hindering progress, 56% cited a lack of technical expertise, followed by resource constraints (49%) and ethical / bias concerns (48%).

Subsequent fallout is simply an institution, as the final report of the National Security Commission on artificial intelligence in March depicts a very dark and awkward situation in the future where the United States is far behind its enemies. Not only did he fail to meet his performance goals. According to the report, the United States is not ready to defend or compete in the AI ​​era. This is a harsh reality that we must face. I’m afraid that AI tools will be the first step in future conflicts. States, criminals, and terrorists use AI to launch cyberattacks and combine AI software with off-the-shelf drones to create smart weapons. It’s no secret that American military rivals are integrating AI concepts and platforms to challenge decades of US technological advantage. Without ubiquitous AI capabilities and a new combat paradigm, you can’t protect yourself from AI-enabled threats.

It’s an uneasy reality. But that’s what we can work on today. And when referring to us, I mean all of us, as prompted in the Commission report. The US government states that this cannot be done alone. We need dedicated partners in industry, academia and civil society.

From an industry perspective, we must take this as a patriotic obligation. After all, we’re not strictly in the tech business to make money. We do what we do to make a difference: have a positive and lasting impact on our larger society.

This includes government. If the enemy interferes with the communication between the aircraft carrier and the drone, the mission is compromised. If a system outage interrupts the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the mission is at risk. Our industry is leading the expertise and skill set to work with federal leaders as dedicated partners to maximize the overall potential of AI to solve these problems. I will.

Forming such partnerships will make rapid and significant progress in solving the aforementioned greatest barriers to AI innovation and deployment. Our multi-sectoral knowledge, work ethic, and passion for continuous discovery instantly bridges the gap in technology expertise while providing agencies with what they need. External resources in the form of available funds, talents and tools. Water also helps address ethical and prejudiced concerns, as people in our industry have a diverse collection of backgrounds and perspectives. Due to this diversity, a single idea does not drive the progress of AI.

Ultimately, we can work as partners with agencies, so agencies aren’t always catching up, but are always at least a few steps ahead of state enemies, criminals, and terrorists in terms of AI. .. As a result, we can make our country and the world a safer and better place.

Willie Hicks is Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Federal.

