Seagate’s new Mach.2 is the fastest conventional hard drive in the world.





The key to improving Mach.2 performance is the second actuator arm set, which can be placed independently of the first set. Basically, this makes Mach.2 “two drives in one chassis”.

Seagate has been working on dual-actuator hard drive drives with two arms and per-platter read / write heads for several years. Its first production dual actuator drive, the Mach.2, is now “available to some customers.” This means that businesses can buy directly from Seagate, but end users are currently out of luck.

Seagate states that Mach.2 has a sustained sequential transfer rate of up to 524MBps, which is twice the edging to fast “normal” rusted discs and SATA SSD areas. Performance improvements extend to the random I / O region, with 304 IOPS reads / 384 IOPS writes and an average delay of only 4.16 ms. (Normal hard drives tend to be 100/150 IOPS and the average delay is about the same.)

Additional power is required for additional performance. The Mach.2 drive is rated at 7.2W idle, while Seagate’s standard Ironwolf line is rated at 5W idle. Seagate has different Mach.2 specifications than Ironwolf, making it difficult to compare load power consumption. While Mach.2 power consumption is explicitly evaluated in some random I / O scenarios, the Ironwolf line is evaluated in a useless “average operating power” that is not defined in the datasheet.

Advertising

Still, assuming a similar increase in power consumption under load is probably not unreasonable, Mach.2 offers about 200% of the performance of a traditional drive competing with about 144% of its power budget. Therefore, it is an excellent power-efficient option. Especially power-sensitive users can also use Seagate’s Power Balance mode, but this feature reduces sequential performance by 50% and random performance by 10%.

This two-year-old promotional video explores the general concepts behind the Mach.2 drive.

According to Jeff Foctman, Seagate’s Senior Vice President of Business and Marketing, the company has shipped a large number of Mach.2 HDDs since 2019, supplying more than 12 major corporate customers with dual actuator programs. doing. Today’s broader release expands the potential customer base to include Seagate’s remaining “selected” customers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos