Google announces new AI app to diagnose skin condition





A visual examination of the mole for the presence of malignant neoplasms. Prevention of detection … [+] Skin cancer and melanoma.

Getty

Take a picture of a rash or mole and send it to a friend or colleague for advice on the next step. However, the next steps can often include confusion, uncertainty, or just fear.

Therefore, imagine if AI can guide you to the range of possible diagnoses and offer a more realistic set of possibilities (rather than just guessing) about what skin lesions really are.

However, Dr. Google is keenly aware of the need for remote dermatology to improve our lives, with more than 10 billion searches per year related to skin, hair and nail conditions. With the data showing, the natural advance was to take advantage of the high resolution camera and the power of AI to search for skin conditions that are difficult to explain with words alone.

Now, at Google’s annual developer conference last Tuesday, the tech giant has been working towards the goal of diagnosing general skin conditions using the diagnostic power of AI loaded on smartphones for three years. Clarified the results of the efforts of. The new app, Derm Assist, is off to a good start in many ways, has received the CE mark as a Class I medical device in the EU, is undergoing ongoing pilot research and will be launched later this year.

However, it is far from a finished product that is ready for prime time as a standalone diagnostic tool, so I qualify it by saying start. An important point to keep in mind is that you still need to seek confirmation from your healthcare provider or dermatologist.

The mechanism is as follows. After launching the app, use your phone’s camera to capture three images of your skin condition of interest from different perspectives. The app then asks a few questions about skin type, duration of condition, and other symptoms that may help identify the condition more accurately. The app can further analyze this information and search a database of 288 skin conditions to create a list of possible matching conditions for further investigation.

And while Google is in line with that goal, what the app offers is neither a final diagnosis nor a definitive answer, but a set of realistic possibilities after searching over 288 skin conditions in the database. I immediately affirm that. .. The 288 skin condition may sound like many images, but you may know that there are more than 288 skin conditions, hoping for more in the near future.

In a press release from Google, this tool can provide diagnostics or replace medical advice, as many conditions require additional tests such as clinician reviews, face-to-face tests, or biopsies. Is not intended. Rather, we hope that you will have access to credible information and will be able to make more informed decisions about the next steps.

The app actually came from a study published in Nature Medicine last May. This study provided the effect of using a deep learning system (DLS) to identify general skin conditions that rival the skills of US board-certified dermatologists.

A recent study at JAMA also provides evidence of how non-specialized physicians (primary care physicians and nurse practitioners) can use AI-based technology to enhance their ability to identify and distinguish between different skin conditions. Provided. In this study, 40 non-specialized health providers interpret (anonymize) images of a patient’s skin condition from a telemedicine dermatology service, identify the condition, and refer them to a biopsy or dermatologist. We made recommendations such as. Each clinician examined more than 1,000 patients, and the provider used AI tools for half of the patients, but not for the other half.

Researchers have found that healthcare providers using AI-powered tools can reach the same diagnosis as dermatologists compared to healthcare providers investigating cases that are not AI-backed. It was that the sex was significantly higher. The degree of improvement itself depends on the provider, but the chances of identifying the correct top condition increased by more than 20% on a relative basis. AI has given providers confidence in their clinical decisions and has not increased their likelihood of recommending a biopsy or referral to a dermatologist as the next step.Notably, the likelihood of recommending a biopsy or referral to a dermatologist was actually slightly reduced in both categories of their small studies.

Google has tried to include all skin types in its database, but achieving that could be a bigger challenge. Google explained that the model considers age, gender, race, skin type, etc., from light skin without sunburn to brown skin with few burns, anonymized data containing about 65,000 images We developed and fine-tuned the model using. Case data of diagnosed skin conditions, millions of curated skin concern images, and thousands of examples of healthy skin across various demographics.

Researchers used a training dataset of 64,837 images of 12,399 patients in two states, according to a report from Vice. The only problem is that of the thousands of skin conditions depicted, only 3.5% are from patients with Fitzpatrick skin types V and VI, representing brown skin and dark brown or black skin, respectively. It was that it was. Based on the results of the survey, 90% of the database consisted of people with fair skin, dark white skin, or light brown skin. One argument is that the app can over-diagnose non-white people as a result of biased sampling from the available image databases.

Enthusiasm for developing such apps is certainly welcomed in the light of data showing that more than 2 billion people worldwide are suffering from dermatological conditions and there is a shortage of specialists to meet demand. I will. However, empowering the patient with such techniques is only useful if it is accurate and helps to lead to the correct diagnosis.

It’s nice to see the Derm Assist deployment, but we need to track the results to see if it provides a net profit, says Scripps Research Translational Institute founder and director and professor of molecular medicine. Eric Topol MD says. President of Scripps Research and Editor-in-Chief of Medscape. I think AI will be needed to strengthen self-diagnosis, or at least screening methods, but AI is effective and does not have adverse effects such as missing important diagnoses or inducing unnecessary biopsies. Verification is also required.

Roxana Daneshjou, MD, PhD, a dermatologist at Stanford University, warned in a tweet. She is a big advocate of AI and enjoys the progress in the field, but I think the efforts of the Google team have led to the progress. However, I have never seen any reassuring data in the hands of patients or doctors. As Topol commented, clinical trials are useful. Daneshjou first explains that there are no prospective clinical trials in clinical practice. One of the tests they refer to uses a test set image from a Nature Medicine treatise that shows that the algorithm works well, but I can’t see performance on the new external dataset.

Daneshjou raised this issue in yet another tweet, and from all published data, he found that the algorithm used a significant lack of skin color (Fitz V and VI) in the image test set used. Pointed out that Fitzpatrick is 0% skin type VI on the original paper test set. That is the darkest skin tone.

However, Google’s bigger looming problem with algorithmic datasets is related to image labeling. In another tweet, Daneshjou explained that the images in the original paper were mainly labeled by dermatologist consensus, and that most skin malignancies were unlabeled based on biopsy results. He added that only six of the melanomas in the test set were biopsied. She further found that a dermatologist needed about 7.5 biopsies to find melanoma. Therefore, there are many training and test images labeled as melanoma … not melanoma.

However, it’s also important to understand that there is no FDA approval for this app and Google has not indicated that it intends to apply for approval at this time. As Daneshjou points out, if the FDA seems to protect us, she refers to a recent paper published in Nature Medicine. This treatise reveals the limitations of the evaluation process that can hide device vulnerabilities when the device is deployed to a patient.

Still, the app may be a way to start assessing skin lesions, but the conclusion for many practicing dermatologists is that assessment in an office-based setting is the most definitive and determinative for both patients and providers. It means that it is a typical thing.

Google’s new AI app could be a useful starting point for identifying general skin conditions, skin practitioners in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital. Dr. Michele S. Green, a dermatologist, said. For patients who may be using the search bar as their first resource, this tool can provide some useful information on different skin tones and types of dermatological problems.

That said, there is no substitute for a face-to-face assessment performed by a dermatologist’s board-certified expert who can best diagnose and treat your particular skin concern, she said. I added.

However, there are other warnings that people may not be aware of regarding the value of face-to-face evaluation.

When patients worry about skin spots and rashes, I often find that the spots they are worried about are benign, but even with other lesions, precancerous or skin cancers, they go unnoticed and never notice. I realize that I am concerned. Otherwise, please point me out, said Dr. Doris Day, a dermatologist on the Upper East Side of Manhattan who is affiliated with NYU Langone Health. These will be overlooked, the diagnosis will be delayed and the patient will suffer in these cases.

Use special lighting when examining lesions. Lesions are often evaluated using a tool called dermoscopy. Often taken from different angles to get the information needed for proper diagnosis when sending an image. There is no way to get it. Tactile information, she added.

In my app experience, it’s important to be careful, which can lead to recommending biopsies and internal assessments more than really needed. The time to wait for these appointments can be very disturbing to the patient.

It also makes people think that information is easily accessible, which can lead to overuse of technology and can cause anxiety. They will rely on the device to inform them, which can lead to more doctor visits and biopsies than necessary. Doctors may feel the need to biopsy what the AI ​​has said they are concerned about. Day further explained as a form of defensive medicine, even if their own judgment was not.

Finally, my patients often come to evaluate one thing and discuss other irrelevant concerns. Ultimately, these concerns become even more important to the patient’s overall health and well-being. She concludes that there is a sacred and irreplaceable aspect of the doctor-patient relationship.

