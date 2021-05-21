Success of Michigan Teens Engineers in the 2021 Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge





This week, dozens of Michigan high school and junior high school students compete in autonomous, electric, and hybrid vehicles between races, with batteries, tools, and zip ties from a row of test truck pit tents at the Kettering University Mobility Research Center. There was a call. Square Ones 14th Innovative Vehicle Design (IVD) Challenge.

A team of 24 schools participated in four contests: Autonomous Innovation Vehicle Design Challenge, Mini Innovation Vehicle Design Challenge, V2X Innovation Vehicle Design, and Full-scale Innovation Vehicle Design Challenge. In the two-day event from May 18th to 19th, 21 teams competed directly and 17 teams competed virtually.

The 2021 Square One Innovative Vehicle Design Contest reflects the patience and determination of students and their teachers. Barb Land, CEO of Square One Education Network, shows these junior and senior high school engineers build valuable STEM skills and showcase college and career paths for the future of transportation, despite the ongoing challenges facing this year. did. Offering in-class and after-school, these projects are hooks that inspire children to engage in STEM and grow a workforce familiar with the future technology needed by the industry.

Students also had the opportunity to check out the Kettering University autodrive team’s car Bulldog Bolt and the Michigan International Speedway pace car.

The Autonomous Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge project requires students to redesign the Power Wheels Jeep into self-driving cars. The Mini Innovative Vehicle Design Racing Challenge requires teams to redesign their 1/10 scale electric RC vehicles for optimal performance, while the V2X Challenge requires the sensors and coding needed for successful autonomous movement. Simulate. A full-fledged, innovative vehicle design challenge is a breakthrough that encourages teams to modify gasoline-powered go-kart kits and convert cars from scratch to electric or hybrid electric vehicles. It has various components.

As I always say, children can learn and learn more in this day than they can spend all year in the classroom, said Michael Johnson, a teacher at the Montcalm Regional Career Center. I told you later. We were able to see who stepped up and led, how much teamwork worked under pressure, and patience and attitude.

The Montcalm Area Career Center has won multiple awards during the competition, including the Engineering Awards for the Full Scale IVD Competition.

The winners of each tournament are: (* indicates that the team has effectively competed):

Autonomous IVD

Innovation Award: Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center Team A1902 * Engineering Award: Canyon Lake High School (Fisher, Texas) Team A2008 * Design Award: Divine Child High School Team A1401 Performance Award: Divine Child High School Team A1401 (first). Northwest High School Team A1701 (2nd) Ambassadorship Award: Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center Team A1901 * Square One Award: Grandville High School Team A2103 and Team A2105 (Tie) Craftsmanship Award: Divine Child High School Team A1401 Presentation Award: Fitzgerald High school team A2101 *

Full scale IVD

Innovation Awards: AGBU Alex-Marie Manuzian School Team F1505 Engineering Awards: Moncalm Area Career Center Team F1801 Design Awards: Union Building-Sevewine High School Team F2002 * Performance Awards: Innovation Academy Team F2001 (first). Williamston High School Team F1601 (2nd); Moncalm Area Career Center Team F1801 (3rd) Ambassadorship Award: Stockbridge Junior / Senior High School Team F1502 * Square One Award: AGBU Alex Marie Maneuver School Team F150 5 Craftsmanship Award : Oxford High School Team F1501 Presentation Award: Oxford High School Team F1501 CAD and Manufacturing Award: AGBU Alex-Marie Manoogian School Team F1505 and Montcalm Area Career Center Team F1801 (tie)

Mini IVD

Innovation Award: Reese Middle School Team M1601 Engineering Award: Huron Area Technical Center Team M1201 Design Award: Roseville High School Team M1501 Performance Award: Reese High School Team M2005 (first). Reese Junior High School Team M1601 (2nd); Huron Area Technical Center Team M1201 (3rd) Ambassadorship Award: Clinton High School Team M1204 Square One Award: Flint Cultural Center Academy Team M2101 Craftsmanship Award: Stockbridge Junior / Senior High School Team M1502 * Presentation Award: Huron Area Technical Center Team 1201 Top Speed ​​Challenge: Reese High School Team M2005 (65 mph)

V2X IVD (fully virtual)

Innovation Awards: Stockbridge Junior / Senior High School Team V2003 * Engineering Awards: Davis Middle School Team V2015 * Performance Awards: Davis Middle School Team V2015 * (First); Roseville High School Team V2008 * (Second); Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center Team V2006 * (3rd) Ambassadorship Award: Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center Team V2006 * Square One Award: AGBU Alex Marie Maneuver School Team V2010 and Nose West High School Team V2004 (Tie) Presentation Award: Stockbridge Jr / Sr High School Team V2003 * Remote Control Award: Stockbridge Jr / Sr High School Team V2003 * CAD and Manufacturing Award: AGBU Alex-Marie Manoogian School Team V2010

Scholarship winners

Kettering University Mobility Scholarship: Matt Huey of Ogemo Heights High School. This scholarship is up to $ 5,000 per year and can be renewed. Umlaut $ 500 Scholarship: Alexxandria DaveyITS Michigan Masters of Mobility $ 500 Scholarship at Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center: Ashley Bouse at Clinton High School, Jameson McKnight at Huron Area Technical Center, Luke Lawson Mike Bammer Memorial at Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center $ 500 Scholarship: Simon Yeldo of AGBU Alex Marie Maneuver School and Luke Renton Zack McLean Memorial of Southfield Arts and Technology High School $ 500 Scholarship: Josh Schaffner of Clinton High School

Square One is a Michigan-based educational organization focused on developing talent for the future workforce. Nonprofits do this by working with higher education institutions, industry groups, and others to provide teachers and students with a hands-on learning experience on high-quality STEM projects.

This was the second time the tournament was held at Kettering University. Plans are underway to return to next year.

The event was sponsored by Umlaut, a global full-service engineering and consulting firm, in its eighth year. In addition to umlaut, this year’s contest was supported by the Michigan Department of Education, Kettering University, Washtenau Community College, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Brose, ITS Michigan, MiSTEM Network, and Good Sense Media.

Check out the event photo gallery here.

