Behind-the-scenes Resident Evil Village Video Details Internal Struggle





Capcom has released a new Resident Evil Village Behind the Scene video detailing the struggles of the game under development. The proper title, The Internal Struggle, explains in a 7-minute video how the COVID-19 pandemic stopped development for a period of time and how the game’s combat was first considered a slogan by the corporate QA team. I will. Includes interviews with various members of the development team, including director Morimasa Sato and producer Tsuyoshi Kanda.

Director Morimasa Sato said that the development of Resident Evil Village was suspended for more than a month due to the pandemic. During that time, employees couldn’t work from home and Sato had no choice but to worry about Resident Evil Village. According to Sato, the central theme of the game focused on the struggle to survive. The team sought to achieve this by making the enemy very aggressive in order to instill this sense of fear and survival.

After returning to the office, the team decided to conduct a focus test with a group of players. However, the quality assurance team has noticed that many players do not feel this fear. Instead, Quality Assurance Manager Shuntaro Kobayashi said that many playtesters felt that the content of the game was completely separated from their original vision. Kobayashi continued:

The first impressions of Resident Evil Village playtesters are as follows. There are too many enemies and they are too aggressive. In addition, there is not enough ammunition. This made the fighting uninteresting, frustrating, boring and very tiring to play.

Project manager Tatsuo Isogo added that the game deadline was already approaching by the time these issues occurred. The team was already in the final stages of development and the QA team was hoping for some criticism. General Manager Makoto Sumino recalls that the development team was initially rushed to the idea of ​​a fix and even thought about leaving the game as it was. But in the end, the team decided they had to do something and started working on overhauling the game’s combat.

In response, they have come up with several solutions. First, they identified a central issue in combat. When you really want to escape, I think the core of horror is on the move, Sato said. [players]And finally overcome their fears and obstacles in front of them. To that end, the team focused on improving the pace of the game and giving players space between combat segments.

Instead of just throwing an aggressive monster to panic the player, it delusions whether or not it will be attacked and how it will be attacked, worrying about where the next enemy is. And when the enemy appears, it is relentless.

While expressing dissent can undoubtedly be upset for some team members, QA manager Kobayashi says it’s essential to creating a game that fans can enjoy. Kobayashi concludes with the hope that the QA and Dev teams will continue to work together in the event of a disagreement along the way. Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda states that this important feedback is ultimately an important part of the development process and is important in delivering quality products. With more than 3 million copies shipped by Resident Evil Village in the first few days, Capcom seems to have finally achieved this goal.

Check out all of the behind-the-scenes development videos below.

Resident Evil Village is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PS5. Check out the PS5 reviews and previous coverage of the game for more information.

[Source: YouTube]

