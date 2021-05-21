The New York pandemic hospitality industry faces an annual labor shortage at ByReuters





2/2 Reuters. Bar owner Pat Hughes cleans the beer faucet at Scruffy Duffy’s, which has been closed for over a year. May 17, 2021, New York, USA. Reuters / Rosel Chen 2/2

By Roselle Chen

(Reuters) – More than a year after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants in New York City reopened scrambling this week at 100% capacity, but due to a shortage of hospitality workers, some Restaurant and bar owners continue to scramble.

Pat Hughes, owner of the Manhattan bar Scruffy Duffy’s, said the bar has been closed for over a year but will not reopen until a good bartender is found. ..

“If you’re unemployed … take $ 750 home (weekly) … so if you’re working in a bar or restaurant, you’re not making that kind of money,” Hughes said.

Hughes said he would have to pay higher wages to attract employees, but those costs would be passed on to consumers. “And how much do customers are willing to pay for burgers and Budweiser? It’s already expensive.”

According to the job search site Joblist, hospitality jobs in New York have almost doubled in the last three months. However, the current level of interest in New York hospitality work on the site has fallen by more than 40% from its June peak during the first wave of resumption.

Paul Denamiel, owner and executive chef of the French restaurant Le Rivage in the Hell’s Kitchen district of Manhattan, said many former hospitality workers have decided to leave the industry altogether.

“It was a difficult industry in the first place,” he said. “So many people were like,’Hmm, is this really what I want?’. Many of them … the people of long-standing career hospitality are just not there. They have gone. “.”

Former bartender Aaron Corratch, who worked for eight years at some of New York City’s most popular bars, is one of them.

During the pandemic, Coratch decided to study code as a hobby until the bar reopened, but after enrolling in an online introductory course in computer science, he wanted to change his career and become a software engineer.

“Did you want to run a bar 10 years later, or did you want something that could one day move to Jersey and get a house? That’s what I wanted to do,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media informs you that the data contained on this website is not necessarily real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and forex prices are provided by the market maker, not the exchange, so prices may not be accurate and may differ from actual market prices. In other words, price is an indicator and is not suitable for trading purposes. Therefore, Fusion Media is not responsible for any transactional losses that may occur as a result of using this data.

No person affiliated with Fusion Media or Fusion Media is liable for any loss or damage resulting from reliance on the data, quotes, charts, trading signals and other information contained on this website. Please be fully informed about the risks and costs associated with trading in financial markets. This is one of the most risky forms of investment possible.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos