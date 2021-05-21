Google’s June Page Experience core update will be mobile first, then desktop





Greetings and greetings, digital marketers, SEO enthusiasts, and anyone who cares about how content on business websites is ranked in Google search engine results. (I think this is * checking the memo *.)

News related to your interests came out of Google Camp, so we’ve gathered you all here today. In fact, that’s the story we’ve been doing since November.

IMPACT + Course: SEO and User Experience on Page

Previously Law & Order: Google Updates Unit Last winter, Google announced that page experience markers will be a ranking signal that determines how website pages are ranked in search engine results. In their first announcement, this change was scheduled to be rolled out this month. But that’s no longer the case … With the same update, Google is completely “advanced” to provide such advance notice to give website owners enough time to make the necessary changes. I shared it as “as usual”. In this case, the COVID-19 pandemic (and its subsequent business impact) has stepped Google to share this news even earlier. Then, in April (yes, just a month ago), they said, this major change would be seen as a “gradual rollout” with a postponed start date in mid-June next month. They also introduced some bonuses like the Google Search Console Page Experience Report. This is the beginning of this week’s announcement at the Google I / O conference.

Before everyone started dry-heaving in a paper bag, the core basics of the story haven’t changed.

The page experience is still being updated. Updates will continue to be released in mid-June.

Let’s take a look at the changes.

Meet Jeffrey Jose, Google’s Product Manager.

See his whole story

Here he talks about the core page experience pillars of this update at the Google I / O event.

If you follow this story, this is not new. Here are some new benefits you need to know:

The first rollout in June will focus exclusively on mobile pages. Desktop pages are not included initially, but page experience ranking updates will be pushed to desktop pages at some point in the future.

Here is the complete statement from Jose in his announcement:

We are pleased to announce that we are introducing page experience rankings to your desktop. We soon launched the page experience on mobile, but we believe that the page experience is important regardless of the surface on which the user is browsing the web. That’s why we worked so hard to bring page experience rankings to the desktop.

Initially, this was supposed to be a mobile-focused initiative, but Google seems to have switched courses here, saying that desktop pages will be under the microscope of page experience in the future.

When will the page experience appear on the desktop?

Of course, I don’t know the answer. I advise you not to panic about the unknown timeline. Google has been very communicative about this particular development every turn. And, as Jose pointed out, “as always, we provide updated guidance, documentation, and tools.”

So what does this mean to you?

My advice to you is very similar to the last time I talked about updating this “may be a big deal, maybe not _ () _ /” page experience.

Focus on page performance now

You should stop ignoring site performance, such as page speed. Well, this is especially true if you spend most of your time evaluating the design and performance of the desktop version of your website. How do current business websites work on mobile? Do you know too If not, launch the Page Experience Report in the Google Search Console.

Quality will always be the ultimate winner

It’s also important to remember that it doesn’t matter how dazzling your business website is in the performance and experience department. If your content is terrible, you will never win a search ranking game.

The content should be of high quality and focused on answering the most pressing questions of the ideal buyer. As the savage Paul Hollywood always says in the British Bake Off, the entity always beats the style.

Seriously, you can provide your users with the best page experience in the world. However, if the content game is flimsy or somehow missing, it lags behind those who actually provide the relevant, honest, and transparent content that users are looking for in an easy-to-find way. It will be.

Well, I felt it again and my fingers crossed. This is the last and last word from Google about this particular update.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos