Technology Group Promoting $ 750 Million CISAFY22 Budget Bump – MeriTalk





The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will have more budget next year to begin long-term security improvements to respond to the rise of advanced cyberattacks. A group of technology industry groups has told Congress that it is necessary. For government and industry.

Industry groups such as the Alliance for Digital Innovation, Information Technology Industry Council, CompTIA, Cybersecurity Coalition, and the Internet Association have joined the Senate and House Expenditure Committees in a letter on May 19 and CISA in the fiscal year. He asked for an additional $ 750 million. 2022.

Last year alone, our government agencies and private sectors have been repeatedly attacked by both national officials and cybercriminals trying to steal our intellectual property and collect the most sensitive information.

We were encouraged by Congress to invest $ 650 million in CISA as part of our US rescue program. However, we recognize that this means an immediate, one-time capital injection. This rapid capital injection will be used to address the immediate short-term challenges, but the long-term investment needed to build a CISA and address the challenges of protecting national federal and critical institutions. It’s just a small part of it. infrastructure.

Specifically, the coalition is calling on Congress to allocate an additional $ 750 million to CISA as part of the 050 budget allocation for the Defense Budget function. If that was not possible, the group requested a similar size increase via another route.

The trading group, with additional budget allocation, allows CISA to accelerate and extend its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, invest more in cybersecurity professionals, improve employee skills, and adopt a zero trust security architecture. Said that it can promote.

The group also said that the CISA budget should continue to grow over the next decade until it reaches an annual operating budget of $ 5 billion. CISA currently operates with an annual budget of approximately $ 2.02 billion.

This strong and sustainable funding will allow CISA to invest in the capabilities it needs to meet the challenges of defending and strengthening its IT and communications infrastructure, the group said. Our daily lives, financial vitality, and national security rely on a stable, secure, and resilient digital infrastructure. They advocated and strengthened that digital infrastructure should be a top priority for Congress.

