Twitch finally responds to Amouranth and HotTub Streamers





This week, Twitch has created new streaming categories for pools, hot tubs, and beaches in response to the new “hot tub meta.” The goal of the new category is to provide people who stream in swimwear and related clothing with a better category than catch-alls that have become “just chat”. Twitch has also updated its guidelines for content that can be considered sensitive content, making the latest Twitch categories clearer.

Hottab streams and related content aren’t new to Twitch, but online discussions about these streams will temporarily post ads for the channel after Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa joins one of these streams. Every time I stopped, it seemed to peak this week. Twitch didn’t mention streamers or specific content creators by name, but instead talked broadly about this topic.

Get the latest information on hot tabs, ad pauses, and content settings. Read the blog for more information: https: //t.co/C5h7MMdAae

— Twitch (@Twitch) May 21, 2021

While Twitch has policies and guidelines for managing this type of content, there are many places where these hot tub streams fall under Twitch’s “Nude and Clothing” and “Sexual Content” policies. It was unclear to people. Banning nudity and sexual content is a clearer process, but Twitch says that “sexual suggestions are spectra,” so content that can be considered sexual suggestions. Said to be a little open to interpretation. One thing Twitch made clear was that “turning out to be sexy” wasn’t a crime, and Twitch streamers (especially women) weren’t punished for “their perceived charm.”

Twitch can also deal with ad outages on “some channels” and take action at the advertiser’s request, but it doesn’t notify affected streamers before or at the time the action is taken. I said it was a mistake.

“Recently, we’ve been flagged by the majority of our advertiser base and have suspended ads on some channels that failed to notify,” Twitch said. “Our creators rely on us. We had to warn affected streamers before this change happened. It was a mistake not to do so. We work with individual creators. We are dealing with specific situations and restoring ads as needed. “

In the coming months, Twitch said it plans to update its policy on content that implies sexuality to make it clearer how to navigate and moderate streams. Meanwhile, Twitch published a help article accompanying the main announcement, providing a summary of the topic, while advising swimsuit streaming people to categorize their content into new pools, hot tubs, and beach categories. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos