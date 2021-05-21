Google Pixel 6 makes photos more comprehensive and worth celebrating





You may have missed the news hidden at the end of the Google I / O 2021 keynote earlier this week, but software giants have taken a step towards addressing the issues that have plagued image processing since the advent of color camera technology. I took a step forward. Google wants to make mobile photos more comprehensive with more beautiful and accurate images of people with colors.

To that end, Google is working with various groups of imaging professionals to improve the company’s cameras and imaging products. From there, the engineer is working to improve the accuracy of automatic white balance and automatic exposure algorithms using diverse image data. The result should be a more accurate image of the person, with a focus on those with darker skin.

Google’s efforts will initially be directed to Pixel smartphones, with Pixel 6 introducing improved algorithms in the fall, but Google plans to bring improved computing software to other Android camera phones.

The news reaches me near my house. My wife has dark skin. I lighten some shades. Our four kids are the gradients between us. Our mistake means that not all of us take the same picture. Sure, the Pixel 3a took great pictures, but sometimes it doesn’t capture the right moments. My wife’s beautiful skin did not always look right. Her natural afro puff will blend into the background. Our dark-skinned children stand out unnaturally next to their dark-skinned siblings. This wasn’t the case for all photos, as some photos worked better than others.

(Image credit: Google | YouTube)

This kind of thing is not new, but it can be fixed with “appropriate lighting”. And it’s not just a problem related to smartphone pixel lines. My Samsung Galaxy S21 also has this problem, as other phones are struggling as well. That’s why I’m excited to hear about Google’s latest efforts. It may be possible to take a single family photo, with a good picture of what we look like.

A complete overview of Google’s photo plans is available in a video where engineers talk about the process. Basically, Google’s engineering team has made changes to the calculation algorithm to make dark skin easier to see. It also helps company devices pick up different hair textures. The camera will be able to better distinguish curly hair instead of blending into the background. After all, blacks and browns are naturally photographed and do not require any adjustments.

(Image credit: Google)

Current photos, intentionally or unintentionally, tend to lean towards more beautiful skin. According to Zippia, the majority of US software engineers are white men. In Japan, China and South Korea, multiple Asian men may form an engineering team. Whether it’s a facial recognition app or what appears to be one of the best mobile cameras in the world, people with color usually take precedence.

Google aims to change things. This doesn’t fix everything, but Google says engineers are working to improve photo-based technology in the hope that it will better represent people of all skin tones. .. As a black man who loves to take and share family photos, Im looks forward to what the company has.

