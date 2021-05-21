Amazon, Google and Apple employees announce support for Palestinians





Rebecca Heinrich, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute, provides insights into the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Employees of Amazon, Google and Apple have expressed their support for Palestinians in public posts and letters and are asking employers to do the same.

Before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ceasefire between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas, ending an 11-day conflict that killed at least 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, according to the Associated Press. , An open letter has arrived.

In a series of tweets on Friday, a coalition of Amazon employees called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which is pushing technology giants to become more climate-friendly, said the company “participated in state killings and human rights abuses.” I’m doing it. “

As Reuters first reported, the coalition also said Amazon and Google signed a $ 1 billion deal in April to provide cloud services with Israel. ICE and federal and state police agencies. “

“Amazon workers did not sign up to work on projects to support the military and police. We signed up to take part in the killings and human rights abuses of the United States, Israel, and states around the world. It wasn’t, “the employee tweeted. .. “No one is free until we are all free. Our liberation is tied to each other. Racism, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism are in our world and our movement. There is no place. “

Amazon did not immediately respond to inquiries from FOX Business.

‘WOKE’ CORPORATIONS was called for in an advertising campaign.Nike, Coca-Cola, firing line

A group of Google Jewish employees was more demanding in a letter to their employer.

“We Jews do not support the views of those who wrote to you exclusively seeking support for the actions of pro-Israel and pro-Zionists,” the coalition wrote. “We oppose the confusion between Israel and Jews, confirm that anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism, and call on leadership to take the next action.”

Smoke rises after Israel’s airstrikes on a building in Gaza on Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Hatem Moussa)

The group demanded that the company “financial assistance for Palestinians affected by military violence.” There are requests such as “Issue a company-wide statement acknowledging violence in Palestine and Israel” and “Confirm Google’s commitment to human rights.”

Google also didn’t immediately respond to inquiries from FOX Business.

Republicans push bank access bills to prevent discrimination based on the culture of “awakening”

The Apple Muslim Association (AMA) also wrote directly to CEO Tim Cook. It was first published at the technical news outlet The Verge.

“We are Muslims at Apple and have enjoyed the privilege of working for a great company that has led not only products but also human rights issues,” writes a group of Apple Muslim employees. “We at AMA have expressed solidarity and will continue to stand side by side with the black and brown communities in the fight for justice and equality.”

Click here to get your FOX business on the go

AMA further called on Apple to “reveal internally and externally what we believe is important to Palestinian life.” “It reveals that millions of Palestinians are currently suffering from illegal occupation, as determined by the United Nations”; and “do not make statements that refer to” both sides. ” “

Apple did not immediately respond to inquiries from FOX Business.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

This demand is being made as large U.S. companies are taking an increasingly decisive position on political issues, from immigration to voting laws and the January 6 Capitol riots. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos