The local high-tech economy is growing. How can I better include the Black Philadelphia?





Philadelphia is praised for its growing technological economy in the pandemic and its ability to attract the engineers it builds here. But for many of the city’s existing residents, access to the wealth potential of the sector remains elusive.

African Americans make up more than 40% of Philadelphia’s population, but only 15% of STEM workers (which contributes to the surprisingly high ranking of diversity among technology hubs). At the same time, the unemployment rate of local blacks is about 15%.

According to four black tech experts who discussed innovation and access at Philly Tech Week, hosted by Charles Ellison of WURD, this moment brings a cause of hope and a call for many changes, but a long-standing story. It is also a challenge.

Sherrell Dorsey, founder of The Plug, a national online publication on black innovation, believes there are plenty of opportunities at this moment in technology. It’s the same with the pandemic disaster and the simultaneous recession.

But the current economic situation is a reminder that black Americans need to fight for themselves, she said.

“I’ve never had a better opportunity to re-skill and retrain myself in a space with potential for rapid growth,” says Dorsey. In particular, due to the rise of short-term technical training programs such as boot camps, apprenticeships and online certificates.

Tayyib Smith, founder of Little Giant Creative, is a supporter of black economic growth in Philadelphia and believes that we must start by addressing misconceptions about entrepreneurship.

According to Smith, there is a “dishonest story” that we live in meritocracy, but in reality it is a common determinant of those who can and cannot succeed in race and gender. For example, suppose there is a national shortage of investment in undervalued founders and a small percentage of venture capital is directed to people of color and women.

This is something that local institutions need to face. “Since Tech Week began in 2009, the community talking about entrepreneurship has boosted African Americans,” he said.

Tech media personality Stephanie Humphrey talked about who calls himself a “technician” (spoilers) at PTW19, but more to include the black community in the local tech community. I believe I can do it. It starts with core essentials like broadband internet access.

“We are not tight enough to participate in the innovation process and growth and journey that is taking place in Philadelphia, but we have to go back to the basics,” she said.

This includes improving literacy rates. This should be done before coding the black youth. “We need the basic work done there.”

Sylvester Mobley is the founder of Coded by Kids. This non-profit organization aims to prepare young people from an undervalued background for their careers in the technology industry. He believes the black community needs to reach an agreement on what they want for growth and how working in technology can lead to those consequences.

“Blacks are focused on minimum wage college majors,” he said. “At some point, as a community, we need to consciously decide whether to move to a high-return university major in a deliberate way.”

Entrepreneurship also needs to play a role. “We also need to be prepared to start a startup,” said Mobley, who said that 18 Philadelphia founders left the company in 2019, creating more than $ 1 billion in value, but none of them were black. Had the black founder led only three, his calculations would have been worth $ 211 million.

Watch the full video of the discussion here:

Michael Butler is a member of the 2020-2021 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute. -30-





