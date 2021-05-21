Take a look at Dell’s 2021 XPS 13 OLED first: Premium Ultra Portable and Amazing New Display Encounter





The Dell XPS 13 is one of our longtime favorites and is a thin, light and ultra-portable with one of the best builds you can find on your Windows laptop. Is there one way to improve it? Beautiful OLED touch screen.

This upgrade was first announced last month, and now we can receive a unit with this stunning display and provide the first look of the system. The following video provides specification details, touches on pricing, and discusses the benefits of displays. Therefore, be careful about the details. As you scroll through the video, you’ll also find a brief written summary.

Same great XPS base, new specs and price

One important thing to note: Overall, this unit is the same as the XPS 13 9310 model reviewed in 2020. As mentioned earlier, this is good because I like the build quality and style of the XPS 13. It’s a bit expensive as a component. For a complete overview of dimensions and feature sets, see the reviews linked above.

The price of the unit we reviewed was $ 1,649 at the time of testing. It included an Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th generation (“Tiger Lake”) processor, 16 GB of memory, Intel Iris Xe graphics (built into the CPU), and a 512 GB SSD. It also has excellent battery life (15 hours in rundown test) and excellent performance. There was also a 4K resolution screen option, but the review unit had a 13.4 inch, 1,920 x 1,200 pixel IPS display. (I also checked the white and silver versions, like the new unit I have here.)

This new unit is very similar, but the particular configuration sent hits the Core i7-1185 G7 processor and of course the OLED screen. Aside from the bumped-up processor, the OLED display alone costs $ 294 from the screen of the reviewed XPS 13 9310 and a $ 392 upgrade from the full HD-based model with a non-touch panel.

Benefits of OLED: Need to upgrade?

So is the display worth the talk? If you’ve already purchased the XPS 13 9310, you’re not just upgrading your display. If you usually buy a new laptop and have something old, I can definitely recommend an OLED screen.

It’s not always necessary if you’re already on a budget, but it’s hard to say how good it really looks (unfortunately, videos and photos don’t work well). It’s amazingly bright. (The maximum brightness setting can be too bright for normal use, especially if you’re in a dark room.) And, as you would expect from an OLED, the colors are very vibrant.

OLED screens save power as well as visual appeal. This has nothing to do with TVs (although less energy consumption is better), but it’s a big factor in phone use, and laptops have the same benefits. You can read more about how this works in the best OLED laptop summary, but the strengths and weaknesses are energy efficiency.

This is especially clear when displaying black or dark colors. This is because the black pixels are really “off” or the OLED panel uses less energy. This is not the case for pixels on LCD screens. As first extensively tested in the 2019 Razer Blade review, black background videos and dark window scenes objectively extend battery life.

For this reason, manufacturers often set Windows to dark mode on OLED laptops, as Dell did with this XPS 13. In the RazerBlade15 test, in addition to passive energy savings, there were differences compared to light mode. From OLED. We haven’t had the opportunity to test the battery life of the OLED XPS 13 yet, but we expect the battery to run for a few more hours.

Check out the video for more details and see the upcoming XPS 13 coverage.

