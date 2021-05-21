Georgia Institute of Technology, Google Team to Bring a New Beat to Drummer Life





After seven years at Georgia Institute of Technology, drummer Jason Barnes has an advanced robotic prosthesis to take his musical talent to the next level.

Burns lost his right lower arm in a 2012 electrical accident. While studying at the Atlanta Institute of Music and Media, he was looking for a prosthesis that would give him more control over his music. My first prosthesis could only be played within certain thresholds without stopping and manually adjusting and tightening or loosening anything. That is where the side of the robot works. You can basically bend and stretch your muscles. This controls the grip of the stick, which makes the stick bounce faster or slower.

His professor introduced Gil Weinberg of the Georgia Institute of Technology Music Technology Center.

Weinberg said it was a coincidence that he received an email about Burns’ ideas as he was looking for a new project to further explore the relationship between technology and the human body.

Artificial limb production

For Weinberg, the building process was to find the right amount of detection and prediction from his expressive muscles.

This was important for moving technology from research to functional products. The goal of this project was to make it as lightweight, manoeuvrable and functional as possible so that Jason could actually own it, Weinberg added.

For the past 18 months, Google’s AI and TensorFlow experts have joined forces to create a custom drum arm.

To develop a machine learning system, it all depends on the data you collect, Weinberg said. The more data points you have, the more accurate it will be.

This meant that Burns spent countless hours with the Weinberg team to collect important data on electrical activity. We used Google TensorFlow to find patterns and found a correlation between what electrical activity represents muscle loosening and tightening.

Burns told Hypepotamus that he was ready to return to playing when the concert resumed in 2021 with his new robotic arm. We are also exploring a live performance hybrid of live percussion and drums that combines electronic elements.

Weinberg said he is now looking at whether the technology built for Burns can help other musicians. Through the proposal of the new NSF (National Science Foundation), we are trying to see if this can be commercialized and if it can be generalized to other musicians.

