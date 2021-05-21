Successful AFGSC Pilot Fellowship Program> Air Force Global Strike Command AFSTRAT-AIR> Article View





Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana-

Students participating in the Air Force Global Strike Command Pilot Fellow Program will receive a final capstone project for both Command and Louisiana Tech University staff at the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center in Boger City, Louisiana, on May 19. Was announced.

Managed by Louisiana Tech, this program guided a team of students in theorizing and developing innovative solutions for directing tasks. Louisiana Tech has partnered with the Cyber ​​Innovation Center in Boger City to see fellows working full-time during the summer and part-time during the school year to reach their highest goals. .. The first iteration of the program is still in progress and the total time is still aggregated, but it is estimated that approximately 12,466 hours will be collectively worked among all 13 fellows by the end of the program. ..

Major Ryan Chapman, Executive Chief Scientist of the Air Force Global Strike Command, said: “In essence, these students are thinking of creative ways to reshape the way they do business on a global strike.”

Established in June 2020, the Fellowship Program consists of 13 fellows. With seven graduate and six undergraduate students, four professors, and three AFGSC project champions at Louisiana Tech University, we support three key areas: nuclear command, control and communications, and a portfolio-level digital engineering platform. And knowledge management.

“As project champions, we offer challenges,” said Donald Copsy, model and simulation program manager for the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications Center and AFGSC Fellow Project Champion. “The Fellowship Program gives students the opportunity to find solutions to these challenges, but it’s not just about getting solutions, it’s about getting effective solutions for commands.”

Some of the solutions and deliverables provided by the program may provide the underlying blocks for the future.

“Some of these solutions can be very practical in nature,” Copsey said. “Other companies are building building block solutions, taking the first step, creating a foundation layer, and building it in the next year’s program.”

The Fellowship Program strengthens Command’s commitment to being innovative and collaborative, and strengthens the relationship between academia and the Department of Defense. In addition, the program provides participating students with the opportunity to gain real-world experience.

“It was a growing process for me,” said Michael Levesque, a student participating in the Fellow Program. “University gives you knowledge and theory, but then you have to go to the real world. It’s a really great experience to be able to dive, research and learn something outside my major. But it’s also very rewarding to create deliverables that benefit the command. “

Opportunities such as the AFGSC Fellow Program provide command with a new generation of potential recruiters with diverse technical skills and experience that can benefit the US Air Force. If approved beyond the initial pilot, the program may further help develop new ideas that will ultimately accelerate change.

“I think this first year has been a huge success,” said Copsy. “We learned a lot!”

