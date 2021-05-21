Samsung plans to sell 7 million foldable mobile phones in 2021





Folding phones are really speeding up this year. Samsung looks like it’s in front of the pack, but incorporates foldable display technology into some gadgets. According to The Elec, South Korean tech giants have a fairly ambitious sales target for clamshell mobile phones this year.

Samsung has a sales target of 6-7 million foldable mobile phones

Samsung plans to make the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a major seller in the second half of 2021. According to industry sources, Samsung plans to sell 3 million units on the phone alone. This accounts for almost half of the annual target of 7 million units.

The device’s Z Flip line clamshell form factor makes it an ideal device to use and put in your pocket. The Galaxy Fold 3 on the other side of the coin is another phone the company plans to sell this year. It seems that this could constitute the rest of the sales target, but I’m not sure if Samsung has other devices.

Samsung unveiled some exciting foldable display technologies at Display Week a few days ago, and one of the devices it exhibited is the foldable tablet. Nothing is said about whether this device will be available this year or not at all. When it fires, this makes Samsung a foldable king.

Galaxy Flip 3 seems to be a killer device

The official announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is approaching. Without a doubt, there are some improvements in device durability. The dust and other particles that make it under the display are still a big problem for foldable phones.

It’s rumored to support the S Pen, but this is always a plus. This should help fill the gap left by the Galaxy Note series. Other rumors refer to a small external display that displays notifications and messages. Along with the display, it looks like there is a set of two cameras. This is for people who want to take proper selfies.

One of the big rumors is that it will arrive at a price of $ 999. This undercuts all the foldable phones available today.

Folding phones have come a long way

Since the launch of the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X in 2019, foldable phone technology has matured significantly. They looked interesting, but people were asking about their durability. They received the answer in the form of a display that disappeared from side to side.

Samsung’s display was ruined by particles stuck under the display. The Mate X display was scratched and marked up because it was an outward foldable device. This has turned many potential users away from foldable phones.

However, this did not prevent manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and Xiaomi from advancing technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos