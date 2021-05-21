How schools are innovating with emerging technologies





MCS has combined RFID cards with contact tracking and hygiene verification solutions. Combined with the driver’s chart, the district can now track contacts. If a student’s test is positive, you can go back and look at the seating chart and get a scanned list to see all the students who may have been affected, Ellis says.

The driver was first trained with an RFID card and scanned inside and outside the bus. The card was then made available to students and attached to backpacks and straps. Hiring was quick. By the end of the second week, we had mostly required students to have a card to get on the bus, says Ellis. We can no longer imagine a life without them.

Once the system was adopted, Marietta decided that the card could do much more. RIFD cards are currently used to pay for lunch, check out library books and laptops, and can also be used for discounts at local vendors. We didn’t want it to be just a transportation solution, says Ellis.

EDTECH Details: What will the classroom look like after the pandemic and how will it differ?

Bus routing becomes safer and more efficient

Ensuring that it is safest to take the bus between home and school is of paramount importance to the school. For Melissa Independent School District in Texas, this means using the on-tablet of bus routing and transportation management software installed on each bus. The software provides turn-by-turn GPS directions and provides stop information for each student on board.

Its effective contact tracing has also made it easier and more efficient to change routes. You can use this software to make short-term or long-term changes to address everything from road accidents to ongoing construction. It can also be adjusted manually for student safety. Geradcaster, director of transport at Melissa ISD, said she was able to travel through different routes and make changes on her own. For example, you may want to check the pickup on the right so that students can ride without crossing the street.

The Traversa Ride 360 ​​app gives parents peace of mind. Like Uber, this app shows the location of the bus and allows parents to be notified when a child swipes or gets off the bus. It also makes it easier to broadcast modified routes. Castor says it is inevitable that our time will change as more students add to the route. You can send bulk notifications through the app to instruct parents to check for new route information.

Exploration: Cisco offers seamless wireless connectivity everywhere.

Blockchain technology makes it easy to apply to universities

Blockchain technology, which encrypts secure information and groups it into digital blocks, may not seem organically compatible with academic institutions, as it can only be relinked after verification between the two parties. However, the Dallas Independent School District uses technology in an innovative way to allow students to take ownership of their academic journey.

Blockchain technology provides all students with academic transcripts, testimonials, certificates and more to send them the way, place and time they need them. It has revolutionized the university application process. Marlon Harrison, director of student applications at Dallas ISD, says the days of printing transcripts and physically mailing them to college are a thing of the past.

Keep reading: How do high school students after the pandemic feel about college?

Since the district piloted the initiative in seniors in 2020 and expanded to juniors in 2021, there has been positive feedback on making the registration and admission process easier and faster. This technology allows students to search for potential schools and send records without having to wait, mail, or worry about something being lost. All of them are under their control and are very safe.

Harrison emphasizes that schools considering following the Dallas ISD initiative should be equipped with XML technology. Those considering blockchain need the ability to create XML versions of student data and records. For Dallas ISD, this process was well worth it. Harrison always wants to stay up-to-date and keep pushing for students and be innovative so that they have everything they need to succeed. I was there.

This is what Dallas ISD shares with all other schools that are pioneering new technologies. They are all investing in tools to improve the lives of students and educators.

