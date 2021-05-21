The 20-year-old Xbox Easter Egg has been revealed, but there may still be more





Kotaku revealed an Easter egg that had been hidden in the original Xbox for almost 20 years after a developer working on the console sent a chip. The previously secret Easter egg can display the name of the Xbox dashboard team after performing a series of Byzantine steps (the secrets of some video games are the same as the course).

Kotaku was able to find someone with an Xbox working who could actually perform these steps. This can be seen in the video of the following publications. If you have one of the consoles, you can try it yourself by ripping the CD as a soundtrack and calling it Timmyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. (Use 26 ys to reach the maximum number of characters allowed). After the ripping is complete[Xboxの設定]>[システム情報]When you go to the screen, you’ll see the name of the person who worked on the dashboard instead.

An Easter egg is similar to another Easter egg that exists on Microsoft’s original console. Here we are naming the lips of the soundtrack. > Play console development partners and players thanks credits immediately.

Developers who hide their names in games and consoles are nothing new. In fact, it is widely believed that the first video game, the Easter Egg, was created by the developers in an attempt to incorporate their name into the game. As the story went on, developer Warren Robinett hid his name in a 1980 game adventure after Atari refused to give him credit.

Modern consoles also like to incorporate different winks and nods into their gaming culture. The PS5 has PlayStation’s iconic circle, triangle, square, and cross symbols molded into a piece of plastic. Literally for babies, this Fisher-Price gamepad incorporates the famous Konami Command.

Gamers are always on the lookout for hidden secrets, but it seems that there’s still at least one hidden somewhere on the Xbox. As Kotaku points out, Xbox creator and designer Seamus Blackley tweeted in 2017 that there are still hidden secrets that no one could find. But someone who revealed that Friday wasn’t what he was talking about told Kotaku:

Thankfully, Blackley kindly answered a few questions about all of this. He’s right, the Xbox Easter egg he keeps in mind is actually centered around the Xbox launch animation, not Timmy’s secret that he didn’t really know about today. I confirmed.

For fans of ancient consoles, it seems that they can continue egg hunting.

