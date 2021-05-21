



You can create hanging indents in Google Docs using a ruler tool that allows you to resize margins. Hanging indents are great for works such as cited pages, block citations, and lists. You need to use your computer to get the hanging indents in Google Docs. Not available in mobile apps. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Indentation is rare, but useful. Unlike normal indentation, where only the first line of a paragraph is pushed slightly to the right, hanging indents leave the first line all the way to the left and instead push all lines below it to the right.

They are usually found in references and MLA-formatted “cited works” pages, and may even create a list within the document.

Hanging indents in Google Docs is easy. Method is as follows.

How to create a hanging indent in Google Docs

1. Google Docs If you don’t already see it at the top of your document,[表示]After clicking[ルーラーを表示]Click to turn on the ruler.

The ruler must be visible to create a hanging indent.Dave Johnson / Insider

2. Highlight the text you want to indent. This can be a single paragraph, multiple paragraphs, or an entire document.

3. In the ruler, find the left indent control (the blue triangle looks like it’s pointing down) and the left margin control (the little blue rectangle). They are usually stacked together on top of the left margin.

4. In the area where you want to indent the text, click the indent (triangle) on the left and drag it to the right. A typical indent is about 0.5 inches. Note that if you do this, the Margin Control will accompany it and all text will be indented accordingly.

Important: When moving the blue symbol, the gray areas in the margins should stay in the same place. If the gray area moves, undo the action and try again. Be sure to click the blue icon.

If you drag the indent control to the right, the margin control will move accordingly. Please fix it for a moment.Dave Johnson / Insider

5. Click the left margin control (rectangle) and drag it back into the starting margin.

Moving the margin control back to the left margin created a hanging indent.Dave Johnson / Insider

You have now created a hanging indent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos