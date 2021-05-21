Pandemics change the way Utahns want to work





The Salt Lake City Technology Sector is Utah’s fastest growing sector, but the pandemic has changed the way many tech employees work and what they want for their future jobs.

Technical employees who started working from home 14 months ago have changed their desires and needs and are now looking for something else about their career.

Cydni Tetro, chairman of the Women in Tech Council, states that there are four major changes that have taken place in the Utah technology industry last year.

The first major change in working remotely changed what was important to people.

According to a Silicon Slope survey, most people prefer to work from home, 91% say they’re more productive at home, and 70% say they’ve improved their work-life balance.

Only 3% said they were ready to return to the office full-time, and 40% said they would leave the company when asked to return to the office full-time.

The study also found that employees have a lot of influence on where and how to tackle the surge in technical jobs that arises from pandemics.

Currently, there are thousands of job openings in the Utah technology industry.

69% of companies are permanently changing their view of distance learning options.

Also, 87% of Utah technicians say they won’t get a job unless a remote option is included.

The good news for employees is that 75% of leaders believe that hybrid models will be the models that will be supported in the future.

In short, we need to evolve our leadership style.

According to Tetro, employees have choices, and from what they learned last year, they decided that a lot was important. This ability to not commute 2-3 hours a day to go to the office, like our change as an employee, the ability to have some presence and high productivity at home and maintain collaboration with team members And so on. It will be a great driving force for holding.

Tetro says he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to find the flexibility and options he needed for his career without experiencing 2020. Now that we have done that, it will lead to new innovations.

For more information, you can attend the Virtual Talent Summit from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Friday. This summit is sponsored by the Women in Tech Council and is free to attend.

Technical council woman

Virtual Talent Summit hosted by Women in Tech Council.

