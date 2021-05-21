If you plan to visit your older parents, bring a to-do list





Navigate through difficult topics.

When changes are needed, it is important for parents to stay in the center of the conversation as much as possible, Darden Gardyne said by listening to parents and listening to their opinions to find a solution. “Once you start dictating, it doesn’t work,” she said. “Who do you think this can help us?”

Focusing on logic rather than emotion can also help you tackle difficult topics, Dr. Ali said. For example, if your parents are watching TV at maximum volume, hearing tests or hearing aids are a way to ask if you can’t hear the doorbell, kitchen timer, or phone.

Please contact your caregiver.

Elias’s mother lives alone with the help of an aide, but the institutions that employ them are consistently encouraged to send the same helpers, and people are among them. The situation was exacerbated by the pandemic when he became afraid to take care of him. House. Elias not only provides information on medicines and health issues to make things easier for everyone involved, but also on her mother’s favorite diet, daily life, and what she can talk about. I will. We have created a “manual” for the aide, including the phone numbers of local relatives that she can do if she is upset. “Seeing a stranger at home can panic,” Elias said, saying that these touchstones help reduce her anxiety and facilitate the caregiver’s job.

The Holocaust Survivor Program Troy advises adult children to make friends with people in their parents’ lives, including home care assistants, neighbors, local repairers, and friends. “They can not only observe your loved ones when you are absent, but also report changes that your loved ones may not be able to share,” he said.

Encourage exercise.

Leslie Forde, founder of, said parents may be accustomed to taking more naps and watching more TV without attending events and visiting friends. It was. A company that studies mom’s hierarchy of needs and mother’s self-care and consults with companies about family-friendly policies. It may not be on their to-do list, but helping parents become active again can improve their physical and mental health. When Forde recently reunited with his parents, she suggested taking a walk in the playground to see the children, doing small errands on foot, and using an exercise bike at home.

Remember that anyone can use the help.

Even older parents who thrived during the pandemic can use some help. Richard and Rosanne Packard of Berkeley, Calif. Worked on rebuilding the deck surface during a pandemic in the late ’70s, putting N95 masks into labeled baskets daily for use next week. I kept it. .. Still, when my daughter and college grandson visited Wisconsin for five days in mid-May, they did the work of relocating furniture, boxing prizes and dropping goodwill, and moving heavy garden rocks. did. was there. “We helped them optimize,” said their daughter, Sae Yamamoto Swift. Almost after staying home, they were ready to make some changes, “but they needed some tech help and muscle to make it happen,” she said. ..

Talk about the future.

Creating medical and legal directives, wills, and other later directives is a daunting task for everyone. But without these documents, the medical expectations of the elderly and their wealth are often overlooked. It’s best to ask, “What do you want to do?” Ivan Watannabe, Managing Partner of Guardian Life Insurance. That usually means involving lawyers and real estate planners. Clarifying these arguments will help reduce anxiety, improve quality of care, and plan to address the impact on inheritance tax.

