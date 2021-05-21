Crysis2 remaster teased by developers on Twitter





German developer Crytek has faithfully unleashed Crysis by sharing a Twitter post that seems to make fun of the long-awaited Crysis 2 remaster.

Yesterday, developer Crytek shared some social media posts that seemed to suggest that a Crysis 2 remaster is underway. Fans remember the studio first teasing Crysis: Remastered in a similar way and tweeting the “RECEIVING DATA” message after being silent for about four years on the brand’s official account. Immediately after the simple bullying, the post “Hey nomads, are you still with us?” Followed. The team has announced plans to re-release Crysis on the latest consoles and PCs within a few days.

It was an exciting time for fans of groundbreaking first-person shooters, but Crysis: Remastered stumbled terribly from the gate. Console players have been blamed for problems, primarily due to excessive frame rate hitches, graphics flaws, and the myriad of glitches that plague the experience. Some of the worse errors have been fixed over time. In addition, the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S upgrades have significantly improved the quality of the game on the console. Also, PC updates have recently enabled ray tracing on most in-game surfaces.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Crysis Remastered PS5 Upgrade Performance Mode Still Can’t Maintain 60 FPS

Crytek now seems to mysteriously suggest potential Crysis 2: Remastered. This seems obvious based on the latest tweets from Crysis’ Twitter page at the time of writing. A post yesterday morning said, “They called me a prophet.” Another tweet, which just boasted a curious eye emoji, was published shortly thereafter. Given the role of the Prophet as a Crysis 2 star, fans are, of course, convinced that a sequel remaster is underway.

Crytek has not yet officially announced the Crysis 2 remaster. However, if the project is in progress, the precedents set by Crysis: Remastered bullying and publishing show that formal announcements can come sooner than late.

Crysis 2 is particularly interesting in that it features the new protagonist, the aforementioned Prophet, and abandons the more open nature of Crysis’ level design. Players follow a relatively straight path in New York City and step into Prophet’s Nanosuit, which fights against aliens and human enemies in a dilapidated concrete jungle. Like its predecessor, Crysis 2 is lovingly remembered as an impressive technology exhibit that could even prove visually stunning on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It’s easy to see if the NYC set shooter still holds up.

Next: Crysis Remastered’s new PC update enables ray tracing on almost any surface

Source: Crysis / Twitter

Victoria 3 for PC announced at PDXCON

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos