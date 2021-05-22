Tech Titans Hosts Reverse Pitch Virtual Event on June 10 »Dallas Innovates





Entrepreneurs usually pitch. But at the Tech Titans Reverse Pitch virtual event on June 10th, the opposite happens. Representatives of leading US companies market innovators and entrepreneurs about new ideas, products, and partnerships they are most looking for.

In a statement, Tech Titans Innovation Team Chair and Axxess CTO Andrew Olowu said in a statement that this has implications for entrepreneurs to hear about where they can target concepts to gain better opportunities to find markets for their products. He said it would be a powerful forum. .. By participating in this forum, I hoped that entrepreneurs would ultimately succeed in themselves, in their company, and throughout the North Texas tech community.

Over the past few years, Tech Titans’ Reverse Pitch has filled the auditorium with talks from speakers, panelists, and entrepreneurs. However, this year’s event has its own virtual appeal of being a well-known company. Representatives from AT & T, CBRE, Cisco, Ericsson and State Farm will provide advice.

Tech Titans is Texas’s largest technology industry association, representing approximately 250,000 employees through more than 300 member companies. The Innovation Collider was designed to build connections through conflicts and collaborations through events such as Reverse Pitch.

Reverse-pitch enterprise personnel provide tips on how to access your company’s attention and resources for growth. It also focuses on the business and technology needs you want your startup to address, and explains why and how to get involved with it.

Reverse pitch helps entrepreneurs “polish to make current projects more attractive in order for compatible ventures to form, invest and acquire business relationships.” Tech Titans says.

Registration for the June 10th event, which runs from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm CST, is free. The target audience for the event includes entrepreneurs and early to mid-term businesses, especially those developing in the field of edge computing.

5G award-winning UT Dallas Marjorie Zielke said her AI / VR platform “eventually can create a stand-alone, realistic hologram of a virtual teacher.” Judge Mark Cuban commented on the potential of technology to provide access to virtual teachers for underprivileged school students.

The virtual event will be a live cinematic experience with the “Speakeasy Party To Go” feature for homewatch parties. Sounds like a berry to us. Tech Titans 2020 Award nominations will be accepted until August 24th.

The North Texas Research University offers expertise in artificial intelligence, composites, wireless vehicle technology, IOT, big data and more. The new center, part of the Texas Research Association, aims to solve the mobility challenges faced by industry, nonprofits, municipalities, and other modes of transportation.

At the top of the list: How the Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Mark Cuban’s Private Charity Foundation partner with a technology company to provide an “AI boot camp” to underserved DFW students. Here is a summary of the top 10.

Enterprises, organizations, and individuals in northern Texas have won awards in 11 categories for their significant contributions to the Roaring Twenties-themed virtual gala.

