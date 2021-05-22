Google opens its first store in New York City





Google will open its first retail store in New York City in the summer.

The store is simply called the Google Store, and its intention is to rival Apple when the city reopens after months of the COVID-19 blockade, Crains New York reports.

Information about the store’s characteristics is limited, but its particular location is rumored to be 76 Ninth Ave, not so much from the company’s Chelsea office on 8th Avenue between 15th and 16th Avenues. Not far.

If so, this would make Google Store compete directly with Apple’s second flagship Apple Store in Grand Central.

According to the New York Post, the store will showcase hardware compatible with a variety of Google products, including Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks, and Fitbit fitness trackers.

Jason Rosenthal, vice president of subscription services at Google, confirmed that there is a customer-based segment that wants to experience and experience our products.

Customers can also purchase Google products from the online store and receive them on the site.

Similar to Apple’s signature Genius Bar, which is free technical support provided within Apple’s retail stores, Google has its own version of the service.

According to Crains, this will be Google’s third attempt to become a retailer.

The first attempt came in the form of pop-up campaigns in various major cities, and the second chance was in 2018, when the company wanted to open a store in Chicago but canceled the plan the following year.

