Congress proposes to launch Freight Railroad Innovation Institute





May 21, 2021 Class I, Commuting / Region, Freight, High Performance, Intercity, Light Rail, Locomotive, Machinery, News, Passenger, High Speed ​​Transport, Regulation, Short Range and Region, Switching and Terminal Authors: Marybeth Luczak, Executive Editor

A new law has been introduced in Congress to establish the Freight Railroad Innovation Institute (FRII), where university research partners and locomotive manufacturers work on the development of zero-emission locomotives.

US Congressman Connoram (Democratic Party, 17 years old) and Mike Doyle (Democratic Party, 18 years old) introduced the Freight Railway Innovation Act (download below) on May 20. US Senator Bob Casey (Democratic Party, 6 years old)) presented a companion bill in the Senate.

Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s president and chief executive officer, recently worked with Carnegie Mellon University and Genegie & Wyoming, a company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to set up a laboratory to send a message to the entire transportation system. Called Congress to coordinate and co-fund. An industry in which the private and public sectors can work together to help achieve the country’s vision of a competitive and sustainable American freight network.

Through the proposed law, according to Ram and Doyle, FRII has developed technology for the design, development, manufacture and operation of zero-emission batteries and hydrogen-powered freight locomotives, and freight rail safety. Improves efficiency and utilization. It will also accelerate the deployment of zero-emission locomotives, including passenger locomotives, to support supply chains, advanced freight and logistics systems. [participate in] Relevant workforce development and education initiatives. FRII is established in collaboration with qualified higher education institutions in collaboration with the Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Energy, National Institutes, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and representatives of the National Science Foundation. Freight railway locomotive manufacturer.

According to the law, a team of at least one higher education institution and one freight rail locomotive manufacturer can apply to the USDOT to launch FRII. Each team must conclude a cost-sharing agreement and submit a proposal that includes how FRII will perform its duties. You also need to sign a memorandum that addresses all aspects of the institute, including intellectual property and revenue sharing. From the resulting technological developments, the details are processed in particular.

The law will allocate $ 120 million every 11 years of the fiscal year 2022-2026 to carry out the activities of the institute. This includes the general wage requirements of By America and Davis Bacon for Institute grant recipients and requires 50% non-federal agreement.

US Congressman Connoram (Republican, 17 years old)

Lam said the law is a perfect example of Congress working with industry and academic leaders to develop new and innovative transportation technologies. This federal funding will be used locally in western Pennsylvania to accelerate the development of hydrogen-powered locomotives, create jobs in the energy industry and boost the local economy.

Lamb is a member of the House Transport Infrastructure Committee, which held a hearing on the climate solutions business case on March 17. Wabtecs Santana was one of the witnesses, and he discussed the establishment of FRII. Wabtec and its partners said they are working to develop technologies that will enable increased use of freight railroads, accelerate the reduction of GHG emissions from battery-powered and hydrogen-powered locomotives, and enable safer trains. It was. Santana was recently named an influential leader in Railway Ages’ second-year readers’ online polls.

Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana Category: Class I, Commuter / Region, Freight, High Performance, Intercity, Light Rail, Locomotive, Machinery, News, Passenger, High Speed ​​Transport, Regulation, Short Distance Routes and Regions, Switching and Terminal Tags : Latest News, Carnegie Mellon University, Genecy & Wyoming, US Department of Energy, US Department of Transportation, Wabtec

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos