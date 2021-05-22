Data Doctor: Is anyone spying on my iPhone?





With the release of iOS 14 on the Apple iPhone, the options for controlling and monitoring what’s happening on the phone have been dramatically improved.

Q: Is there a way to find out if someone is hacking my iPhone and spying on me?

A: Apple has always focused on making the iPhone as secure as possible. With the release of iOS 14, the options for controlling and monitoring what’s happening on your phone have been dramatically improved.

All of these security features are in place, but there are several ways someone can access them for espionage purposes.

Direct access

First, you need to be able to access your iPhone and install the remote access tool while your iPhone is unlocked.

Depending on the tool you choose, it may take a long time to sneak in the app.

If you suspect someone may have accessed your iPhone, do a thorough search of all the apps on your device to see if there are any unrecognized apps.

Most spy apps use names that look like regular apps such as calculators and games, so unrecognized apps should be investigated and removed if you don’t need them.

One of the best new features in iOS 14 is the recording indicator, which appears as a small dot above the battery icon when the app is currently accessing the camera (green) or microphone (orange).

Launching Control Center will tell you which apps are being used at the top and will help you quickly identify malicious apps.

Spy without accessing the iPhone

If your iPhone backs up everything to your iCloud account, someone can spy on your activity by accessing your iCloud account from any web browser.

To do this, you’ll need your Apple ID username and password, so if you know that a third party has that information, you’ll need to take a few steps.

Start by changing your password to something you’ve never used before, especially if that person knows your other password.

You also need to change your security question to an easy-to-understand answer. For example, if you use a high school mascot question, create a mascot instead of using something that anyone who knows you can easily understand.

Most importantly, make sure you have two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID. This makes remote access impossible without the iPhone in hand.

If you don’t need to use iCloud as a backup for your iPhone, you can turn off iCloud to completely eliminate this type of spy.

If you do this, first make sure there is another way to back up your iPhone. You can also make an archive copy of what’s stored in your iCloud account and then remove the content you want to protect.

Other notable signs

There are ways for skilled people to cover their trucks after endangering the device, but there are often subtle signs of the problem.

Strange screen activity, very slow startup or shutdown times, apps that shut down abruptly, sudden spikes in data usage, etc. that occur when you’re not using your phone indicate that your device has been compromised. There is a possibility.

Nuclear option

If you’re not sure about any of these steps, you can take the extreme steps to reset your iPhone to factory settings, but this means that all the backups you care about are well validated. You only need to do this if you know.

