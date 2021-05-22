Red Dead Redemption 2 gets its own VR Mod





GIF: Rockstar Games / Lucros / Virtual Reality Oasis

After releasing the Grand Theft Auto V virtual reality mod last year, developer Luke Ross is back with a similar project from his western pioneer cousin Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is far ahead of Grand Theft Auto V from a technical point of view, Ross explained in Patreon. The supported graphics APIs (Vulkan and DX12) are just as complex as the DX11 on which Grand Theft Auto V was based. I had to create a whole new framework for VR injection. Basically, anything I created for the Grand Theft Auto V mod was useless and had to be rewritten from scratch.

As detailed in Virtual Reality Oasis in the video above, this mod provides a more immersive view of action, but with the independent moves you would expect from a game natively created for virtual reality. There is no control. So you can get a very reliable 3D-rendered world view with just a move of your head, but you still need to control your character with a basic Xbox-style gamepad. Previously, when adding VR functionality to 2D-only games, you always had to compromise.

However, it still seems to be an impressive engineering. Ross had to completely dispose of the technology he created for Grand Theft Auto V VR conversion, so it took a year to prepare this new mod for the first release.

If you’re following a VR game, you’ll see that VR is completely eating up the horsepower of the graphics. So if you’re playing a game that still has pretty cutting-edge graphics, like Red Dead Redemption 2, the GPU requirements to run smoothly in VR are: It’s not a trivial matter. Sure, Virtual Reality Oasis tested it on the finest RTX 3090, but still reported significant judder and hitching. You can see it yourself in the video. VR’s RDR2 demands peace of mind even with the RTX 3090.

Ross has made this mod available to Patreon subscribers as an early access bonus for support. Must be compatible with all major headsets via Oculus and SteamVR. If you like what you’re looking at, maybe send a few dollars his way and consider trying it yourself. However, we recommend using a powerful GPU.

