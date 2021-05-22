MacRumors Giveaway: Get the largest iPad Air and WALTR PRO copy from Softorino





This week’s gift has partnered with Softorino to give MacRumors readers the opportunity to win a copy of the fully upgraded iPad Air and its accompanying WALTR PRO.

WALTR PRO is the third iteration of the popular WALTR app, designed to make it easy to retrieve files from your computer to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Great for transferring photos, videos, music and more in an intuitive drag-and-drop format.

Priced at $ 29.99, WALTR PRO is available for both Windows and macOS. It supports all types of files and has a built-in converter so you don’t have to think about file types. WALTRPRO handles everything and converts the file to an Apple compatible version.

File conversion is done automatically when you upload something to your iPhone or iPad, but you can also drag and drop to convert media files locally and save them to your internal or external drive in Apple-compatible format. ..

The new version of the app includes an upgraded version of the automatic content recognition tool designed to scan files and add appropriate metadata such as album names and movie titles. The user can now manually edit all the metadata before the file is transferred, so everything is perfect at first.

The original WALTR app is great for transferring music and videos to iOS devices, but WALTR PRO goes one step further and allows you to control where files are transferred so you can choose a specific app. For example, when importing video, you can choose to transfer it directly to VLC. Holding down the Option key allows the user to select the target app after dragging the file into the WALTR PRO window.

You can use WALTR PRO to add music files to Apple Music. When iCloud is enabled, uploaded content is backed up and can be played directly from your HomePod or HomePod mini.

WALTR PRO is a convenient alternative to iTunes for retrieving content from your Mac or PC to your iOS device, and it’s even more convenient with iTunes being deprecated. This is one of the hassle-free ways to get started with file transfer for those who need to manually transfer movies, videos, documents, PDFs, etc. to iPhone or iPad.

Softorino offers a 256GB iPad Air in the color of the winner’s choice, allowing the winner to choose a WiFi or WiFi + Cellular model and engrave as needed. Winners will also receive a free copy of the WALTR PRO Family Pack for macOS or Windows.

To win, please enter your email address using the Gleam.io widget below. The email address will only be used for contact purposes to contact the winners and send them prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to YouTube channels, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

International law on free gifts is complex and can only be entered by US residents over the age of 18 and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in the state or territory. To provide feedback and get more information about “gift” restrictions, please see the feedback section of the site. Here, the rule description is redirected.

The contest will be held today (May 21st) from 11:00 am Pacific time to 11:00 am on May 28th. Winners will be randomly selected on May 28th and will be contacted by email. The winner will reply within 48 hours and provide the shipping address before a new winner is selected.

