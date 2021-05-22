Google and Samsung collaborate to rethink Wear OS with Fitbit





In this week’s episode of Chrome Cast, I finally had the opportunity to sit down and digest some of the great announcements from the Google 2021 I / O Developer Conference. Not many consumer products were announced, but the list of new software and platform features is long and we’ll break them down one by one in the coming days. There are many new features such as Chrome OS, web, Google Assistant, etc., but today I would like to talk about wearables.

Wear OS (now just Wear) is living a tough life, and it can feel like Google is about to abandon its wearable platform altogether, even though it has announced its continued commitment to the operating system. did. Google then slipped in and bought Fitbit, which seemed a bit strange at first, but with the help of Fitbits’ industry-leading products and ingenuity, it aroused hope that Wear could finally establish its place in the world. It was. It may take some time for the relationship between Google and Fitbit to fully evolve, but I / O is another interesting piece of information that could be shot in the arms that the Wear platform urgently needs. Brought about.

If you don’t hire someone like the Apple Watch, the two main options you have left are Wear by Google and Samsung Tizen OS. Both have their own redemption qualities, but they also have their drawbacks. Where Wear is declining in the software arena, TizenOS has limited app choices. That said, Galaxy wearables running Tizen OS are arguably some of the best watches on the market, and Wear devices struggle to keep up with style and performance. I own a Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. It’s considered one of the best performing Wear devices on the market, but it’s not the only one as Wear matures. This latest news could trigger its maturity from a very unexpected bond between Samsung and Google.

During the Whats new with Wear session, Google announced that Wear and TizenOS are working together to offer users the best of both worlds.

Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration. Now we are bringing the best of Wear and Tizen to a single integrated platform. By working together, we were able to take advantage of each and combine them to increase faster performance, longer battery life, and more favorite apps available on the watch.

We don’t know exactly what this new ecosystem will look like, but we know that Samsung’s next watch will run Wear, and it seems that both operating systems will soon be a single platform. This is great news for Wear and Tizen users. Google advertises increasing the speed of Wear devices by 30% and extending battery life. This also means that the developer community will naturally integrate as the integrated platform will become an app that will work on all future Wear devices. Oh yeah, Spotify and YouTube apps will now support offline downloads, which is a major drawback of the current Wear platform.

Other updates include new design tools adopted by Samsung. This makes it much easier to create clock tiles and makes them available to everyone. It also allows watchmakers to create customized experiences based on specific design queues. The new Wear should become the standard for future devices, but one report says that some existing devices will be able to receive updates for the new Wear platform, but that’s not certain and which device will give this blessing. There are no hints as to what you can get. Fitbit features will also be incorporated into the new Wear operating system, which includes health and activity tracking. I sincerely hope that my TicWatch will get this update, but to be honest, you know that when the Pixel watch finally arrived, I got it all. Learn more about the all-new Wear.

