Apple Exec: The new Apple TV remote is thick and hard to lose, so you don’t have to look for me





Since its announcement, Apple has been promoting the new M1 iMac, the ‌M1‌ iPad Pro, and the second-generation Apple TV 4K. In addition, Tim Twerdahl, Apple’s Vice President of Home and Audio Product Marketing, today interviewed Mobile Syrup to discuss the improved Apple TV 4K. Updated Siri Remote.

Before the release of the new Apple TV 4K, there were rumors that the updated remote would include a “find” feature, but that didn’t happen. Twerdahl said the “Siri” remote isn’t a priority because it’s thick and hard to lose.

Changes made to the ‌Siri‌Remote should make it look a bit lower on all other network devices, such as making it a little thicker so it doesn’t fall on the sofa cushions.

He said Apple has always sought to provide a “richer experience for people in the home,” and Apple has moved to a new remote design as content types and the way people get Apple TVs have changed. It was. In some cases, Apple TV is being used as a replacement for the entire cable box, requiring new remote features such as a mute button.

Many people move the Apple TV as a box, so we recognize that it’s important to have one remote control that does everything from the point of view of powering on / off the system. I also wanted to add. .. We knew that we had a group of customers who actually grew up or historically used 5-way controls (up / down / left / right selection), but that made us feel comfortable. We knew that swiping had a lot of power, but we thought that the best of both worlds was a great way to improve the customer’s experience.

The new “Siri” remote removes the gyroscope and accelerometer included in previous versions, so the remote no longer functions as a game controller. There was a time when Apple requested all “Apple TV” games to support the “Siri” Remote, but there was a big change in Apple’s thinking.

According to Twerdahl, Apple believes that if you want to play a game, “a dedicated game controller is the best experience.”

Twerdahl also discussed the design of the game’s remote control on the Apple TV, emphasizing the option for eARC and other sources connected to the TV to output to the HomePods using the Apple TV, his full. Interviews are available on Mobile Syrup.

