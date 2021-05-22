Twitch announces streamer-only hot tub category





Streamers will no longer be soaked in hot water over slightly dangerous streams.

Residents of Twitch are discussing with the “hot tab stream” whether it has been allowed to be used on the platform in recent months. Now the company has announced its stance and added a dedicated category for them.

Acceptance of hot tub stream by Twitch

If you haven’t delved into the world of Twitch, a “hot tab stream” includes people in light clothing hanging out on a hot tab and talking to chat.

After Twitch began releasing grips for non-gaming content, it began to grow in popularity. The platform was previously game-only and outliers were removed from the platform. However, the company has since opened the door to more non-gaming content.

Initially, Twitch allowed art and a “chat” stream. The latter streamer hangs out and chats without having to play a video game. These non-gaming categories have begun to flourish, with more added, including those dedicated to those sleeping onstream.

The hot tab stream started in the “chat only” category. They didn’t break Twitch’s rules. Streamers were hanging in their hot tubs, dressed as small as possible to avoid bans, and chatting with visitors.

It was all books in Twitch’s eyes, but the community was split around them. Some saw hot tabstream as harmless fun, while others accused Twitch of degrading it into a softcore stream hub.

Now, on the Twitch blog, the streaming giant revealed that stance. Not only that, it marked that opportunity in the official category of Hot Tab Stream.

As the company says:

Under current nudity and clothing and content policies that suggest sexual content, streamers may appear in swimwear in appropriate circumstances (beach, hot tub, etc.).

The company quickly adds that nudity and sexually explicit content are not allowed, but as long as the hot tab streamer keeps things on the belt, streaming on Twitch is allowed and encouraged.

Content creators interested in streaming such content can now stream in the pool, hot tub, and beach categories. However, streamers cannot be streamed in other categories if you plan to perform live in a swimsuit suitable for Twitch.

Interestingly, according to Twitch, this category also prevents advertisers from even targeting this particular type of content. So you need to see how hot tub streamer ads change and the resulting revenue.

Come on, nice water

After the rise of hot tab streaming caused community division, Twitch published its official stance. The hot tub streamer can now relax knowing that content is not banned.

Twitch has been working hard lately to improve the lives of certain users. For example, it announced that it would adjust subscription prices to suit the standard of living of each country, rather than a direct conversion from US $ 4.99.

