Free Scarlet Nexus demos are now available, but not for everyone





It’s been a little over a month away from the Scarlet Nexus release date, but if you’re free to use the right platform, you don’t have to wait too long to play. There is a demo of the game available as of Friday, available for download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and will be tested live from now until May 27th. If you try the demo, players may be able to earn in-game DLC when the Scarlet Nexus is launched, so it’s worth playing even if you’re already sure you’ll get the game before.

To get the Scarlet Nexus demo, just search the Xbox store. It is simply classified as “Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition” and can also be found on Microsoft’s site.

The Scarlet Nexus demo will only be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S from May 21st to 27th. Click here for details: https: //t.co/Df1oG22J1B

If you’re using another platform, you don’t have to be demo-free until the game’s release. Users of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms will also get the demo, but it won’t be demoed until May 28, when the Xbox system is monopolized for a week. It’s unclear if there will be a demo on the PC version, but if it’s planned, it hasn’t been announced yet.

The overall point of Scarlet Nexus is that for those unfamiliar with it, the people of the New Himka country have special powers such as pyrokinesis and clairvoyance. Creatures known as “others” threaten the lives of people in this country and around the globe, so it is up to other oppressors to keep them away.

There players come with people who can play two different roles, Smeragi Yuit and Randall Kasane. The former is an energetic newcomer with a focus on “close combat and recovery,” and the latter is a class-leading graduate with medium-range attacks. The Scarlet Nexus story is perceived differently depending on which playthrough you choose, so we recommend that Namco Bandai play as both characters, especially if you need in-game DLC.

“At the demo, you can experience both Yuito and Kasane’s first gameplay,” said Stephen Akana, senior global brand manager at Namco Bandai. “This is a great gateway to Scarlet Nexus lore and you can taste what our heroes will bring. Try both story paths and save your gameplay. Full You will be able to unlock some cool cosmetic items and plugin extensions that will help you in your game adventure. “

The Scarlet Nexus demo will be available on the Xbox console and will be available on the PlayStation system within a week.

