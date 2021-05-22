Safely You was awarded the 2021 Innovation Award by Leading Age California





Safely You Receives Innovation Award from Leading Age California

SafelyYou is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to detect and mitigate the risk of falls in the elderly in real time. This breakthrough technology works by analyzing feeds from cameras mounted on the walls of resident apartments that capture video only when a fall is detected. Automatic fall notifications and videos are sent directly to the care team via a secure web platform, allowing the care team to act quickly and identify how the fall occurred. The information provided in the video can also be used during conversations with resident loved ones and emergency medical professionals in deciding whether an ER visit is necessary.

Developed by George Netscher at the nationally recognized Institute of Artificial Intelligence at the University of California, Berkeley, Safely You is now well integrated into the large elderly community of the United States and Canada. Eskaton was an early leader in this effort and piloted the technology in multiple memory care districts to assess its effectiveness. During the pilot program, the technology continues to help care partners identify risk factors that cause falls by reducing the number of unnecessary ER visits by residents by 93%. As of today, SafelyYou offers additional security to more than 341 Escaton residents across eight Escaton Senior Living Communities and Care Centers.

“We believe that in the future, additional artificial intelligence solutions will soon be brought to the lives of older people. As an organization, the overall of all older people, whether they live in a community environment or not. We are exploring new technologies that improve health and well-being. Your home. ”

For more information on this incredible technology and how it improves the lives of older people, please visit www.safely-you.com, email.[email protected] Alternatively, please call 415-579-3630 for more information.

About Eskaton Since 1968, Eskaton has been servicing the elderly in Northern California. Our mission as a non-profit senior living provider is to improve the lives of older people through innovative health, housing and social services. With 50 years of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is transforming the aging experience. For more information, call 1-866-ESKATON or visit eskaton.org.

About SafelyYou SafelyYou is a spin-off from the top-ranked Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, which aims to advance the tools available in AI and apply them to major social concerns. SafelyYou enables care staff to implement fall prevention programs based on the following insights from fall detection video reviews: For more information, please visit safety-you.com or call (415) 579-3630.

Contact: Sheri Peifer (916) 334-0810[email protected]

Source eschar

