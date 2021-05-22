The most dangerous Android threat in years: attackers threaten to take full control





Android users often hear alerts about dangerous new Google Play store apps and malware to avoid. And when the warning comes to the left, right and center, it’s easy to start glaze a little when the next “red warning” comes. However, the latest Android alerts are something that Google fans can’t underestimate. Believe in us.

The latest warning comes from Horse Mouth – Google, the company that owns and develops Android. This week, a California search firm has uncovered four new Android vulnerabilities known to malicious individuals and is actively exploiting them.

All four vulnerabilities allow a threat attacker to execute malicious code and gain complete control over an Android device. The reason this latest alert is so important to Android users is that such exploits are rare. As reported by Threatpost, since 2014, there are only 6 Android bugs that have actually been exploited.

This means that the four vulnerabilities announced this week account for two-thirds of all zero-day threats that Android users have faced since 2014.

According to security firm Zimperium, in 2020 Google disclosed only one zero-day Android vulnerability. The latest security threat was revealed by Google in a May May security bulletin update on Wednesday. Originally published on May 3, this post highlights 50 vulnerabilities that Android users need to be aware of. And in the latest update of this breaking news, Google said there were “signs” that four of these “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

Maddie Stone, a security researcher at Google’s Project Zero, added on Twitter: “Android updated its security in May with a note that four vulnerabilities were actually exploited.” All four of these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to gain full control over their Android devices, all of which affect the GPU firmware code. Two can affect the ARM Mali GPU driver and the other two affect the Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU graphics component.

Asaf Peleg, vice president of strategic projects at Zimperium, told Ars Technica that successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities would “give full control over the victim’s mobile endpoint.”

“From elevating privileges beyond the privileges available by default to running code outside the existing sandbox of the current process, the device is completely at risk and safe,” Peleg added. There is no such data. “

This vulnerability only affects Android phones that use ARM or Qualcomm branded GPUs. It is unclear exactly how an attacker would take advantage of such flaws.After all, Google is exactly quiet

But what is certain is that Android users will need to download the May 2021 security update that addresses these vulnerabilities as soon as they become available.

