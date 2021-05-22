When Google discusses privacy, Smart Canvas takes its work suite to the next level.





In March, how Google pursued a gradual, sometimes roundabout route from an ad-driven model that continues to accelerate growth to a model that relies on institutional (corporate and educational) products and services. I have written. Perhaps Larry Page and Sergey Brin are challenges with long-term reliance on advertising models when they infuse the company with a well-known diffusion focus, or when the company is reading the changing regulatory environment more responsively. I foresaw.

In any case, this year’s virtual Google I / O showed more signs of a change in Google’s thinking. In past I / O events, the company most often needed a Facebook-like way to make more opt-out options available in order to embrace privacy. In contrast, at this year’s socially restrained event, many presentations were flooded with “private” and “privacy” references, and Google further focused on transparency and privacy-focused defaults.

This includes viewing a running log of information requests from Android apps, setting Google account defaults to delete activity history after 18 months, and quickly deleting the last 15 minutes of search history. Includes enabling the method to do. The company also worked to pioneer future “post-cookie” initiatives, such as the FLoC initiative for Chrome, but faced widespread resistance elsewhere.

While these features represent a kind of subtractive addition, the company announced the largest addition to its productivity suite in a few years. Smart Canvas is a layer of context and collaboration for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, using a modular set of tools that integrate existing Google Communications apps, some new features, and third-party invitations to add. To provide.

The Smart Canvas feature plays real-time co-editing and comments pioneered by Google’s suite. It also represents one of Google’s more successful launches when it comes to avoiding the toes of other products. Rather than integrating group chat and video conferencing like Microsoft Teams, the company has pursued a “Slack + Zoom” approach with Google Chat and Google Meet. Chat provides room functionality similar to Slack channels.

However, unlike Slack and Teams, Chat cannot host a large number of embeddable applets. However, Smart Canvas’s extensible chip architecture aims to attract support from third-party vendors with tools that can enhance your workflow. Although the team has a large and growing collection, Slack has taken advantage of its pioneers to become the king of these integrations.

One of Google’s first-party chips is a table feature similar to Microsoft Lists, which is useful for simple project management and mini-databases. This complements the team, but Microsoft hasn’t made it available to individuals yet. In contrast, against Google’s trend of demanding more advanced feature subscriptions, SmartCanvas will be available to everyone for free.

The table function duplicates the well-named table, which is an ambiguous output of the company’s Area120 incubator. Google acknowledges this, but says the Tables team is moving the tool in a different direction. SmartCanvas is integrated with Google Meet, which has also significantly upgraded I / O and its quasi-app tasks. However, Google Keep, a sticky note-inspired scratch pad that can also create checklists, remains around.

With Smart Canvas, Google not only takes the productivity suite to a new level, but also changes the outlook for workflow tools. You can now collaborate from a centralized Slack / Teams model, Google’s context layer model, composite documents, project management, and a loose family of apps that span no-code development.

