Samsung Galaxy M525G could be a rebranded Galaxy F525G





Samsung is reportedly working on a new M-series phone, the Galaxy M525G. The phone is said to be available as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F525G launched in China earlier this week. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Samsung offers shuffling with Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F series phones.

According to a report from the Galaxy Club, the Galaxy M525G is said to be the successor to the Galaxy M51. The report adds that Samsung may offer the Galaxy F525G as the Galaxy M525G in other markets. Samsung has so far launched the Galaxy F52 5G in China, but nothing has been announced about its availability in other markets. The Galaxy M52 5G is also said to have similar features to the recently launched Galaxy M42 5G in India. However, Samsung has reportedly plans to upgrade the camera to a 64-megapixel sensor.

If the report should be believed, we can expect the Galaxy M525G to feature a 6.6-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can run in combination with the Qualcomms Snapdragon 750G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. In addition to the 64-megapixel primary sensor, you can expect an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Your smartphone can also be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Details of this section

The Galaxy M51 has a large capacity battery of 7,000mAh. It has not been confirmed if Samsung will add the same to its successor. The Galaxy F52 5G has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. In terms of software, the phone is likely to run OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos