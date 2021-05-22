Twitch adds hot tub category after advertising controversy





Twitch currently recognizes “Hot Tub Meta” as an official category, the company announced in a blog post on May 21st. This move occurs after the streaming platform fires because the streamer under Meta lost advertising revenue without notice.

Twitch finally acknowledged and dealt with the “hot tub meta” that started in March 2021. This is where women flow in bikinis while in a hot tub or, in some cases, an inflatable pool.

Twitch says in his blog that this category includes streams from pools, hot tubs, and beaches.

(Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty Images) Los Angeles, CA-June 13: Gamers “Nvidia” during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. Participate in PC games at the booth. ..

Twitch: Not a place of harassment

Popular streaming services continue to boldly protect women from harassment on the platform.

“No one deserves to be harassed about the content they choose to stream, how they look, or who they are,” Twitch wrote on his blog.

According to The Verge, hot tub streamers are often harassed by sexist men because of the envy of women’s success. And when Twitch pulls this kind of stream from the “Just Chatting” section to create its own category, it verifies that it’s actually allowed on the platform.

“It doesn’t violate our rules if we find it sexy to others,” Twitch added.

Surprisingly, Twitch has dealt with a problem involving two opposing parties in a straightforward manner, The Verge said in the same report. It even took a bold position towards the women on their platform.

Also read: Streaming on YouTube vs. Twitch: Which is the better platform for Vlogger or influencers?

Twitch Clarifies Advertising Controversy

On May 19, Twitch’s top hot-tab metastreamer, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, publicly called on Twitch for indefinitely suspending advertising revenue without notice.

So, in the same blog post, Twitch revealed that advertisers decided to pull ads from Siragusa. It turns out that the brand didn’t like to show ads in the content.

But Siragusa said her concern was about lack of communication. In addition, she says she quickly ran out of her income.

And Twitch accordingly admitted that it didn’t notify the creators under the aforementioned meta. In addition, the company has already worked with affected creators and has vowed to restore ads.

Twitch said in the same blog that the new category also addresses advertiser concerns. You can now select a specific section to display your ad. As a result, with the update, you can now select from “Hot Tab Meta”.

In other Twitch-related news, the platform will start lowering prices in Mexico and Turkey. Other countries around the world will follow suit.

Related article: Twitch Cheaters Discovered: 7.5 million bots found streamer follow-up and display improvements

This article is owned by TechTimes

Teejay Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos