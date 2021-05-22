Samsung Beats Apple, Googles Surprising Store, Galaxy Z Roll Leaks





Looking back at the seven-day news and headlines across the Android world, this week’s Android Circuit includes Samsung defeating Apple, Samsung Z21 5G, Samsung Z Roll leak, Google I / O announcement, Android 12 beta Release, including Xiaomi Mi 11X. Professionally reviewed, Sony launched the Xperia X10 III, and Google launched a new store.

The Android Circuit is here to remind you of some of the many things that happened around Android last week (and you can find the weekly Apple News Digest here).

Samsung beats Apple

Samsung won a quiet victory over Apple. In the latest Consumer Satisfaction Index survey, Samsung is ahead of Apple as a whole (81-80) and has six Galaxy handset (including the Midrange A20) than the iPhone tracking pack.

“Apple has fallen below Samsung in US consumer satisfaction for the first time in years, according to the results of the new Consumer Satisfaction Index. Samsung will maintain a US Consumer Satisfaction Index score of 81 in 2020, It maintained the same score as it did in a year, but Apple’s score fell 2% year-on-year to 80, tying up with Motorola and Google. “

Apple Insider.

Can you see the Olympic galaxy?

Introducing the new limited edition Galaxy S21 for the Olympics. As part of the new 2021 collection, NTT DoCoMo has announced the S21 Olympic Edition, which is based on the S215G model.Assuming there is an olympic

“The Galaxy S215G Olympic Games Edition is based on the standard Galaxy S21 5G model, which means it has a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display … while the official landing page for the Olympic Games Edition mentions the chipset in the device. Not., Given that the standard Japanese Galaxy S21 5G has the same Qualcomm chipset, it could be a Snapdragon 888 solution.

Sam Mobile.

Rotate, fold, roll, answer the phone

Samsung Display announced many new screen technologies earlier this year for foldable, sliding and rolling phones. When the new trademark is applied, it seems that the latter could become Samsung Z-Roll’s new super smartphone design.

“On May 18, 2021, Samsung Electronics applied for the trademark of” ZRoll “. This application is classified in Class 9. From the description, we can conclude that it is about a smartphone that can also be used with Samsung’s S Pen. ..

“From the name” roll “, it is very likely that this device will have a roll-up display. “Z” refers to the series, and within the Galaxy Z series, all smartphones equipped with folding screens are stored. This application should look like this: Samsung intends to put rollable smartphones in the same series. “

Lets Go Digital.

All news from Google I / O

This week was Google’s big developer event / I / O. Many of the updates announced were software-based. For example, we’ve added a 150,000 km cycle path to Google Maps, a new password tool for Google Chrome, and new privacy controls based on the data used by the app. Jason Cipriani summarizes the announcement.

“Most of the developer meetings focus on announcing tools and software that developers will soon have access to, but not all are developer-focused. For example, Google has an improved interface. I’m hoping to see a preview of Android 12 with. A privacy feature that will surely make everyday users happy. “

ZDnet.

Next Android is here

Perhaps the key event at I / O was the release of Android 12 Beta. Ron Amadeo scrutinizes the proposed operating system, the spirit of the new Material You design, new tools for developers to match their apps with the Android theme they choose, and power efficiency to increase battery standby time. I paid attention to the improvement.

“The next version of Material Design,” Material You, “Google’s sizzle reels and mockups look great with canned videos and mockups of carefully selected apps. But the real question is how quickly and comprehensively Google will implement Material You. It’s a cohesive design, which is great, but if half of Google’s apps are new and half are old, it’s not that great. “

Ars Technica.

Other Mi11 reviews

The Xiaomis Mi11 family has a large number of smartphones covering various price ranges. The GSM Arena team reviewed the Mi11X Pro in the upper midrange band and adopted the flagship at a lower price. It is a very winner in India, the main market, but halfway in Europe.

“The display isn’t 1440p like the spec Mi 11s, but it’s a 120Hz Super AMOLED that supports HDR and has high brightness in the sky. The camera system is almost the same as the Mi 11 body-108MP body (different) Better than most, with ultra-wide (low resolution, but similarly fixed focus), and the same 5MP type of telemacro (although it’s a smaller sensor). Battery capacity is tens of milliamps. On the other hand, charging 33W instead of 55W or 67W is a definition of a slight downgrade, as well as GG5 protection instead of Victus. “

GSM Arena.

Town new Xperia

Sony has announced the latest Xperia handset. The Xperia X10 III runs a SnapDragon 690 backed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price of the handset is 429 euros.

“The Xperia 10 III has the same 6.0-inch FHD + OLED display as its predecessor, which means it still uses a 60Hz panel. Internally, the phone has a higher performance Snapdragon 690 5G SoC combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB. UFS storage. On the back is a 12MP f / 1.8 primary shooter with two adjacent 8MP ultra-wide sensors and a telephoto sensor. “

XDA developer.

And finally…

Following the remarkable success of the Apple Store and the Microsoft Store and Nokia Store that I don’t remember much, Google is preparing to open its own retail space. Google has worked in stores before, but it’s a pop-up type rather than a permanent option. The first fixed store will be launched in the same complex as Google’s NY office in the Chelsea district of New York.

“Like our competitors, the shopping experience first focuses on Google hardware products, such as Pixel smartphones and various Nest home devices. Fitbit was recently shut down, but Google’s product offerings include Apple and It’s still pretty limited compared to Samsung and others. The acquisition should be a way to offer a little more variety in brightly lit passageways. “

TechCrunch.

The Android Circuit collects news from the Android world at Forbes every weekend. Don’t forget to follow me so you don’t miss any future coverage. Of course, read Apple Loop’s sister column! Last week’s Android Circuit is here. If you have any news or links that you would like us to cover on Android Circuit, please let us know.

