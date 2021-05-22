Seagate Mach.2 specs revealed | 14TB capacity, 12GB / sec, etc.





Urian B., Tech Times May 21, 2021, 11:05 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Seagate official website) Seagate Mach.2 specifications revealed | 14TB capacity, 12GB / sec, etc.

The specifications for Seagate Mach.2 are finally revealed! The Mach.2 family announces the Mach.2 Exos 2 X14. It is reported to provide a large capacity of 14TB with two independently addressable 7TB logical units.

Seagate Mach.2 specifications Seagate Exos15 E900 specifications Seagate HDD: Mach.2 specifications revealed

Seagate is reported to elaborate on why it used dual actuator drives. It was pointed out that hard drives were accelerated for three reasons: command queuing, increased spindle speed, and drive cache consolidation. Short strokes of the drive store data only on the outer edge of the platter, resulting in faster speeds, faster transfers, and faster time.

Seagate is reportedly selling drives as a short-stroke solution. Reportedly, if the spindle speeds up above 15,000 RPM, the vibrations generated by multiple drives operating at that speed can cause potential harm when sealed. It may not be practical.

Features of Seagate Mach.2 compared to SATA

According to ExtremeTech, Seagate states that the number of IOPS / TBs offered by common hard drives is declining over time. If the application requires a minimum IOPS / TB ratio of 7.0, the HDD cannot be used in excess of 12 TB while maintaining performance metrics. If this happens on a 20TB drive, the extras will be unavailable.

With improved performance, a 24TB HDD can provide the same 12TB drive with an IOPS / TB ratio. SAS 12GB / s has been reported to have been used for SATA for several reasons. The first generation Mach.2 saturates its SATA bus, giving you more long-term options for SAS 12GB / sa. The two actuators are also completely independent. Seagate states that the actual performance gains measured are in line with the 1.85 to 2x range.

Can SSDs beat HDDs?

Mach.2 drives can also be RAIDed internationally. However, Seagate is careful not to rely on just one drive for redundancy. This shows that dual actuators do not really mean that the entire physical drive is duplicated / protected.

Dual actuators technically do not provide SSD responsiveness or performance to HDDs. This is because there is no magnetic spinning disk that can match the performance of SSDs. HDDs remain important to the entire data center market.

Both Microsoft and Seagate have partnered for drives to improve performance in a single drive bay. When it comes to consumer products, HDDs are becoming more and more rare. However, it has less impact on companies and their shipments. Enterprise drive sales reportedly increased by 1.9% in 2020, compared to the previous 18.2% decline in the HDD market as a whole.

