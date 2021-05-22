PepsiCo defends Richard Montañez, reveals Flamin’s hot cheetos controversy, Eva Longoria shares news





PepsiCo has issued a statement to clarify the controversy over who created the Flamin Hot Cheetos.

Last weekend, Frito-Lay claimed that Richard Montañez did not claim to be the only inventor of the product. According to a statement shared by the company, there is no record that Richard was involved in any capacity of the flaming hottest market. “

One of the reasons this story is getting so much attention right now is that it was announced that Eva Longoria will direct a film about how Richard and his beloved product were created.

Richard then responded to Frito-Lay’s claim and explained how the company worked at the time.

Currently, Frito-Lay’s own company, PepsiCo, has unveiled the dispute and acknowledged that Richard contributed to Flamin’s Hot Cheetos.

After the statement was released, Eva used her Twitter account to share the news.

Click inside to see the full statement released by PepsiCo …

You can read the full text of PepsiCo below (via Latin Heat):

“Recently, much has been discussed about the origin of flaming hot cheetos. The information we shared with the media has been misunderstood by some, and as a result, our position, employees and consumers. The emotions between them, Richard Montañez and their precious friendships with the Latino community are strained.

The sincere truth is that PepsiCo believes in the strength and power of the team, and the launch and success of Flamin Hot Cheetos and other products is due to some people working at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez.

Not an urban legend, Richard has had a great career in PepsiCo for over 40 years, incredibly influencing our business and our employees and continues to inspire us today. His insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers were invaluable and directly led to the success of Flamin Hot Cheetos. To be clear, we have no reason to doubt the story of him taking the initiative to create ideas for new Cheetos brand products and sharing them about marketing them to past PepsiCo leaders.

We also know that another team of departments developing spicy products for Cheetos and other snack brands has been tested on the market and adopted for permanent over-the-counter products such as Flamin Hot Cheetos.

In the past, when departments were run independently and weren’t good at communicating, there could be different workflows working on the same product without interaction. But just because we can’t draw a clear link between them doesn’t mean we don’t accept all of their contributions and ingenuity, including Richards.

Richard is an important part of Pepsicos’ history and the company’s success. He is an inspiration and his story cannot be understated. I’m sorry for the confusion that has arisen from recent speculation, but most importantly, I want Richard to know that he is valued and cared for among Pepsicos employees.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos