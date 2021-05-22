Age Of Calamity DLC has a disappointing warning





The Nintendo of America now says that the first wave of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass will only add one new character to the game.

Hyrule Warriors: New information about the Age of Calamity extension path suggests that you only need to add one new character to the first wave of DLC. Earlier wording announced at the latest Nintendo Direct, some people expected The Age of Calamity Expansion Pass to offer more new fighters.

The details about the game’s DLC were sparse at first. Nintendo has revealed that fans who purchased the pass received Link’s new costume and weapons in May, and a wave of two content continues. The first is June and the second is November. The first wave expands the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity character roster, adds new weapon types and challenging enemies, and introduces new challenges to the Royal Ancient Lab. The second wave will also expand the roster, adding character vignettes, new stages, and new combat abilities.

On May 21, the Nintendo of America revealed more about DLC, but with disappointing results. Link’s new item has been confirmed to receive Ancient Soldier Gear and Guardian Sword from the Breath of the Wildon on May 28th. The official Zelda website, which is publicly linked, continues to echo the wording from the first announcement trailer of the expansion path, and Wave 1 includes an “extension roster.” However, the images contained in the Nintendo of America tweet are another way of saying it, replacing the phrase with “added playable characters.”

If the first wave of the Hyrule Warriors expansion path only adds one character, the roster will be technically expanded, but the language change still feels misleading. AgeofCalamity is a matchless style game, these are known for having many characters. Given the wording of the “extended roster” (and the character proposed by the Age of Calamity Datamine), many fans expected some new fighters to be added to the expansion path. A second wave may add more, but it still uses the same vague term “extended roster” so that only one character can be reasonably delivered.

One new character in the first wave of the $ 20 expansion pass feels less valuable, especially when compared to similar DLC passes in other Nintendo-published games. AgeofCalamity could make up for it with a lot of new content in other areas, but new characters are one of the main attractions of such DLC updates, especially for warriors games. The game already has a large roster, so it’s hardly worth the extra charge for another character.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamityExpansion Pass Wave 1 will be available in June 2021.

