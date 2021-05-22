The British return to the pub on the first Friday night since the blockade to brave the wind and rain





Thirty British men bravely confronted the element and relaxed the lockdown rules, pushing extreme winds and rains to meet their pint companions on the first Friday night.

The incredible hideaway scene revealed a fun drinker excited to be back in bars, pubs and restaurants this weekend.

Despite the traditional weather making the most of the night, they did not allow it to weaken their spirits.

Those looking for a party were able to meet their friends after months of isolation and sitting in a packed beer garden for weeks.

The British were once again socializing at the city center venue early in the UK.

The British did not allow wind and rain to weaken their minds

In Manchester, Newcastle, London, and elsewhere in the UK, the buzzer was full as people celebrated the restoration of normality that they had overlooked in the past year.

Hugs are also allowed between close friends and family. However, hugging is not allowed in Northern Ireland until May 24th.

The new UK blockade rules mean that people no longer have to flock to designated areas outdoors as part of the government roadmap from the blockade.

They took an umbrella and took the plunge to get a drink in the pub on the first Friday night

As long as they are in groups of 2 to 6 or more, they can sit inside-great news in rainy and stormy weather The British endure in the May washout.

Recently, Boris Johnson warned those who swallowed to pay “massive” attention while enjoying new freedoms.

Despite the wind and rain, drinkers rushed to a local bar in a downpour and used their coat as a shelter along the way.

Rain and stormy weather did not stop the delight from the night in town

In London, Soho visitors warmed up with a few drinks, and some sat outside to enjoy the drinks and encouraged the elements.

As part of the blockade rules, theaters, cinemas and museums can be reopened with a limited capacity.

People are allowed to meet in small gatherings, and up to 30 people can meet outdoors in England and Scotland.

Lockdown rules allow people to meet friends and family inside

Most British who chose to stay overnight in the town weren’t fascinated by the weather, but torrential rains and gusts of weather are set to continue nationwide.

The landlord wants a busy weekend after the hospitality department has been hit hard by the pandemic.

And the delighted Panther rushed to the pub a few minutes after timed at work.

Now you can see up to 6 and 2 friends

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive Officer of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: Enthusiasm for returning to the pub means that demand is rising.

“But there are still many beers that everyone can enjoy. Visit the locals and enjoy a fresh beer.

Customers must sit down to order, eat and drink, and wear masks when heading to the bathroom or when not sitting, for example when taken to a table.

British have not been allowed to enter together since November, before the second blockade

It is the first weekend since November that all British can mix again in the indoor environment.

When the British broke out of the second blockade, almost every part of the country rushed into Tier 2 and 3 blockades, banning indoor meetings.

Only a handful of areas in Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly were allowed to meet in restaurants and pubs.

Holidays and casual sex are also back on the card, allowing people to visit other people’s homes and travel abroad.

