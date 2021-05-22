Snap Acquires AR Display Supplier for Over $ 500 Million





Photo: Snap

Snap is fully committed to augmented reality smart glasses, whether consumers want them or not. Shortly after announcing the latest generation of Spectacles line, news emerged that Snap had agreed to buy Wave Optics, which supplies AR displays that power frames, for more than $ 500 million, Verge reported Friday. ..

Snap confirmed in an email statement to Gizmodo that the transaction was worth more than $ 500 million in cash and stock, with about half being prepaid. The rest will be paid in cash or stock over the next two years.

WaveOptics mainly develops waveguides, technical displays in AR glasses that can superimpose virtual images on the real world, and projectors that direct light to the waveguides. Snaps 4th generation eyeglasses use Wave Optics lenses, but they are not generally available at this time. Instead, Snap is deploying them to the first selected number of AR effect creators to further tweak the technology.

This transaction is not exclusive. In short, WaveOptics will continue to provide waveguides to other companies as it runs on custom optics with Snap, a Snap spokeswoman told Verge. Still, there is no doubt that it will give Snap a valuable foothold in the early but rapidly evolving market for AR headsets. Competitors like Google and Facebook are reported to be building their own waveguide technology to power AR frames. Apple scooped up waveguide maker Akonia in 2018 to get the long-rumored Apple Glasses. This may be announced soon next year.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told CNBC on Friday that the company has been working with Wave Optics for many years to develop waveguides for its smart glasses product line.

He said these are really sophisticated and complex components. This represents Spectacles’ long-term investment in the future.

Snap has bought a bit lately, and WaveOptics is the fourth and one of the biggest acquisitions to date. In March, we acquired apparel sizing analytics firm Fit Analytics for $ 124 million as part of a major promotion to e-commerce. Snap also scooped up StreetCred in January and Pixel8Earth in April for mapping tools for developing location-related services.

If you’re willing to invest $ 500 million in the future of Spectacles, Snap needs to be somewhat confident that this latest version will succeed. Because the Lord knows that was not the case in the previous three cases. Snaps’ first-generation eyeglasses are said to have cost hundreds of thousands of pairs to collect dust in the warehouse, and the unsold inventory cost the company $ 40 million. The later models faired a bit better, but at least in part they had fairly high price tags, so I still couldn’t raise a lot of fanfare.

Maybe the 4th attraction? Snap certainly seems to hope so.

