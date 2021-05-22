This is why Kia Telluride is the best midsize SUV





It’s big, bold, comfortable, powerful and can cross any terrain.

Kia’s new family SUV, the Telluride, is about the same size and price as the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer. This is the largest Kia car ever made, offering up to eight comfortable seats thanks to the third row seats, a powerful 291 horsepower 3.8-liter V6, active on-demand all-wheel drive, It has a perfect design.

Inspired by large American SUVs, Kia wanted to compete with cars such as the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, and Toyota Highlander. Korean carmakers have already produced the Sorento midsize SUV, which also has a third row of seats, proving to be a good midsize SUV.

But how does Telluride win the competition? Let’s check!

Related: Kia aims to be the best SUV in the new Sorrento

Design and function: Off-road vehicles and family cruisers? Via: netcarshow.com

The Kia Sorento is a decent midsize SUV, but with a short wheelbase, it fits snugly in the third row seats. Telluride plays an active part here. The long wheelbase and wide body make-up give you more space than your little brother Sorrento. Telluride’s exterior design is bold and muscular, and stacked headlamps convey power and stability. Like Sorrento, the wide grille contacts the long, wide hood and the rear taillights are L-inverted.

The overall look of the car is aggressive, and Kia claims that Telluride is designed to be used in a variety of driving conditions, providing a fun and confident driving experience. This car has a minimum ground clearance of 8 inches, is mounted on a 4-wheel independent suspension, and has a self-leveling rear suspension as an option on the EX and SX models. Telluride also features downhill brake control that allows the car to maintain a controlled descent on steep roads.

Telluride has four drive modes: smart, eco, sport and comfort. Each drive mode sets different variables in the car’s ECU to provide the desired driving experience. Telluride also features diff locks in two modes: snow and AWD locks. This means that the car can be controlled for all types of terrain and the distribution of power is in the hands of the driver. When the car is in the ECO or Smart, the front wheels are 100% powered, and the Comfort and Snowlocking differentials power 80% to the front wheels and 20% to the rear wheels. The AWD lock delivers split power evenly to all four wheels.

Related: Here’s everything we know about the 2022 Kia Carnival

Telluride Interior: Via Luxury and Simplicity: netcarshow.com

Starting with the third row seats, Kia made it easier for families to enter the third row. The interior is nice and you can easily access the third row with the push of a button. Like Sorrento, Telluride has many charging ports, one on each side of the third row seat panel and two in the driver and passenger seats of the second row seats.

Sit in the driver’s seat and dive into the wonderful features of the interior. Telluride features a gorgeous digital cluster that shows the driver’s blind spot when the signal indicator is turned left or right. Due to the long wheelbase of this car, the driver’s seat and third row seats are much larger than a regular SUV. The Kia Telluride dashboard has a nice wood trim that runs across the dashboard to the side panels. The materials used in Kia Telluride are of high quality and do not feel like the recycled materials used by Toyota. The buttons are responsive and aesthetically pleasing, and the infotainment system is centrally located for easy access. The entire dashboard is blended with all interior features such as double stitching, quilting and extra padded nappa leather trim decoration. In addition, Kia will allow the first and second row seats to be heated and ventilated.

Like the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride features driver talk. This is an option that allows audio from the driver area to be sent to the rear seat speakers. A handy feature that most people want when buying a Telluride or a 7-seater SUV of any kind. Telluride also features a manually operated sunshade, dual climate controls, more charging ports in the second row of seats, a graphical attention level, and features at the last interruption.

Related: Here’s everything we know about the 2022 Kia EV6

Under the hood: netcarshow.com

Under the hood, Kia is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291hp at 6,000rpm, can produce 262 lb.-ft and can tow 5,000 lbs. Kia Telluride’s engine provides Telluride with impressive handling and power with dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) and its direct injection.

The transmission is an 8-speed automatic gearbox that makes Telluride’s fuel economy and speed more efficient. Telluride reaches 0-60 in 7.2 seconds. This is really impressive for an SUV of that size. The fuel economy based on KIA is 20 MPG for cities / 26 MPG for highways / 23 MPG for combinations, which is far superior to Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Mercedes G-Class and BMW X7.

Related: 2021 Kia K5 Review: Affordable midsize sedan you really want to drive

Where does Kia Telluride sit in the best midsize SUV? motortrend.com

Telluride is perfect for families with children looking for a budget-friendly solution with all the great features of Escalade and the compatibility of the BMW X7. With a suggested retail price of $ 32,190 at the start, Telluride outperforms the Ford Explorer in terms of budget, appearance and economy. The Toyota Highlander is boring and boring compared to Telluride, despite Toyota’s hard work on making great cars. Overall, Telluride is the perfect solution for busy homes looking to get these third row seats.

Next: Kia Telluride: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Luxury SUV

Here’s everything you need to know about Caterham 7

About the author Gleni Lame (14 articles published)

Gleni Lame is a leader, writer and editor based in Durrës, Albania. He was a Mercedes-Benz enthusiast from an early age and began to turn over used cars to regain his precious glory. He is an undergraduate student at Epoca University and currently works at Valnet Inc.

Other works by Gleni Lame

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos