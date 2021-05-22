How to set up Google Postmaster Tools — Email Industries ™





This step-by-step guide will show you how to set up Google Postmaster Tools to get valuable information about email reputation, authentication, spam complaints and more in 5-10 minutes.

Create an account

First, go to https: //postmaster.google.com or https://gmail.com/postmaster/

(You need a Google / Gmail account to create a Google Postmaster Tool account)

Add domain

Then click on the big red circle at the bottom right.

(If you have multiple Google accounts, make sure you’re logged in with the account you’re adding the domain to. You can see this by clicking on the avatar in the upper right corner.)

Finally, enter the domain name[次へ]Click.

If you’re not using subdomains to send email (for example, marketing.alfredknows.com or email.alfredknows.com), it’s a good idea to add a top-level domain that offers the widest access. For example, use alfredknows.com instead of www.alfredknows.com or app.alfredknows.com.

Copy TXT record

If Google hasn’t verified your domain yet (it may have already been verified in the Google Search Console), you’ll be prompted to add a TXT record to your domain’s DNS to verify ownership.

First, copy the TXT record (eg google-site-verification = B7W8gMj232) and then save it to your local computer (you may need it later).

Add TXT to DNS

This is easier than you think, but be aware that you have two options for adding TEXT records to DNS. Here’s how to do both:

Ask for help

Sends the exact text string to the person who manages the DNS. Usually an IT person. “We need to add this TXT record to DNS so we can monitor its deliverability in Gmail,” he says.

Do it yourself

It’s very easy to learn how to set up the Google Postmaster tool, but how you add that TXT record depends on your DNS provider (GoDaddy, Cloudflare, etc.).

Most providers have their own method, but the general process is as follows:

Log in to your DNS provider and find the domain in question. Under your DNS settings, you need to find a place where you can add your TXT record. *

The * button may be labeled “Add Record” or “Add”, but you may be looking for something like “Edit Zone”.

Do it yourself (GoDaddy example)

Go to your domain name details and click Manage DNS Click Add

4. Select TXT from the dropdown

Five.[ホスト]Enter “@” in the field (DNS providers may be able to leave this black)

6. Text string provided by Google[値]Paste in field

7. Leave the TTL field at its default setting.

8. Save (button may be labeled Create by DNS Provider)

6. Go back to Postmaster Tools[Verify]Click

7. Bum! Now you are ready to go.

Couldn’t verify your domain with Google Postmaster Tools?

If you want to use a CNAME record instead of a TXT record in your domain settings. Then follow these steps:

[CNAMEレコードの追加]Click the link.

Then the CNAME label / host and CNAME destination / target are provided.

Copy and save the text in both fields and send it to your IT team or do it yourself.

Note: If you use DIY routes, don’t forget to add the CNAME record to DNS instead of the TXT record.

Once the record is added to DNS, go back to the Postmaster page to check ownership.

I’ve set up Google Postmaster Tools, what is it now?

For new domains, Google Postmaster tool data may not be displayed until at least 1,000 emails have been sent using the new domain, but once the data is entered, the data available in the next dropdown will be available. It shows.

Spam Rate IPReputationDomain ReputationFeedbackLoopAuthenticationEncryptionDelivery Error

The default option on the far right is 7 days, but if you don’t see the data, you can change it to a longer period.

Are you having trouble setting up Google Postmaster Tools?

For more information on how to set up the Google Postmaster tool, please visit the Google FAQ.

Do I need to add a new user to my existing account?

Create another step-by-step guide: How to add users to your Google Postmaster Tools account

