WhatsApp will soon allow users to transfer their chat history to another phone number

Highlights WhatsApp will soon allow users to transfer their chat history to another number WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to transfer their chat history to another phone number WhatsApp feature tracker is currently featured Revealed that it is under development

WhatsApp has repeatedly worked on features that allow you to migrate chat history between iOS and Android. But now, WhatsApp is not only considering a cross-platform transition, but I’ve heard that users may be able to transfer their chat history to another number. This is the most useful feature that WhatsApp is working on, as it loses chat history every time you change the number on WhatsApp. However, if new features are implemented, changing the number is not an issue.

Development was first reported by WhatsApp feature tracker Wabetainfo. The report states that WhatsApp is working on chat history migration.

WhatsApp is ultimately working on the ability to transfer WhatsApp chat history to another platform in future updates for iOS and Android. This feature fixes an issue where users could not restore their chat history after purchasing a device that is not on the same operating system. In fact, you can’t restore chat history from iCloud on WhatsApp for Android. Also, WhatsApp for iOS cannot restore backups from Google Drive. WhatsApp is currently working on a solution for migrating chat history, the report said.

Wabetainfo also shares some screenshots of what the feature looks like after it’s been rolled out.This gives users the option to migrate their chat history[設定]Indicates that it will be displayed in the menu. To do so, the user must first update WhatsApp from the Play Store. The process looks very simple and happens with a single tap. However, you can only start the process by linking your new Android phone to your WhatsApp account. Not only chat, but media will also be migrated.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to transfer their chat history to another phone number. This is very useful when changing devices and phone numbers. Therefore, the process of changing the phone number is automatically started before you start the chat history migration.

The WhatsApp feature tracker has revealed that the feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update. This is one of the many features that WhatsApp has reportedly working on. Messaging apps have not yet deployed multi-device support that allows users to log in to the same account using different devices.

