AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop CPU with leaked roadmap, performance improvements coming?





The AMD Ryzen 6000 is still on the laptop and it looks like it will be good.

According to a report from Digital Trends, AMD will include the Ryzen 6000 chip for next year’s well-known branded gaming laptops, even though it has completely skipped the 6000 series on its desktop. This was revealed in a roadmap leaked from an insider named Broly_X1.

(Photo: @ Broly_X1)

If you look at the images posted on TechPowerUp, you can see that they refer to quite a few categories. The most important chip detailed in the image is the green chip, codenamed “Rembrandt H” and “Rembrandt U”.

According to the image, these chips will be equipped with integrated graphics of Zen3 + and Navi2. In other words, since the Ryzen 5000 was a Zen 3, it basically needs to be a Ryzen 6000 series chip. Both chips seem to be installed. With mobile workstations and premium ultra-thin laptops.

For 2022, AMD is also preparing a lineup of “Dragon Crest” APUs. This will be the 7nm Zen2 part highlighted in blue on the leaked roadmap.

Will AMD introduce serious performance improvements?

There is currently no official word for Rembrandt H chips and Rembrandt U chips. That is, all information can only be obtained from the leaked image. And from what’s there, the provisional tip looks good, but it’s not great enough to destroy the planet.

(Photo: Timothy Embankment)

Both chips are on the 6nm node and will support future DDR5 series RAM. The next generation DDR5 memory is already surprising in itself, as it is teased about being super fast. And since these laptops seem to have an integrated GPU, their speed is important. Apart from that, the new AMD processor will also support PCIe Gen4.

When it comes to improvements, it’s not optimal to use the word “serious” here. There aren’t many jumps from 7nm to 6nm. That is, Rembrandt CPUs do not provide large performance jumps. They will be faster, but not so fast. It’s also worth noting that these chips are more or less revised versions of the previous generation Zen 3 chips and are not a completely new lineup.

When will this come out?

Again, the release date has not yet been revealed. For now, AMD seems to be focusing on getting the most out of TSMC’s 7nm manufacturing process this year. The chips that come out of it are the mobile Cezanne APUs called “Cezanne H” and “Cezanne U”, and “Lucienne U” and “Van Gogh”.

Despite the release of these rumors, AMD still has a big mountain to climb into the laptop market. Intel still dominates the scene, and of course it does. But after all, it’s the consumers who are trying to benefit from the competition between Team Red and Team Blue.

