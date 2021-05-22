Review: Apple AirTags





If you’re the kind of person who tends to lose track of your keys on a regular basis, you may have tried one of those keys that beeps when it “listens” to the whistle at some stage. not.

Think of Apple AirTag as its high-tech version. The big difference is that it works.

Shaped slightly larger than a 2 euro coin, the AirTag is essentially a Bluetooth transmitter with a small speaker attached. The sales pitch can be easily found on mobile phones and tablets because it can be attached to items that are easily lost, such as keys.

This isn’t a new idea-Tile has been doing it for nearly a decade-but Apple’s scale makes it stand out from the crowd.

The tag itself cannot connect to GPS or the Internet, but it can piggyback on nearby iPhone, iPad, and Mac connections. And with over a billion Apple smartphones in active use around the world, there’s a good chance they’ll be up and running quickly.

This gives AirTag a big advantage over something like Tile, which has a much smaller user base and relies on people who use the app to find nearby items.

The fact that AirTag has a competitive price (€ 35 each, or € 29.75 if purchased in 4 packs) also makes AirTag a real challenger to its rival options.

Get on track

Setting up AirTag is easy. Remove the plastic tab and place it near your iPhone to assign it to an item. It will then appear in Apple’s Find My app, showing the location of your Apple device.

The most common use of AirTags can be to find nearby but temporarily missing items, such as keys. In that case, you can use the Find My app (or Siri) to play the sound on the tag itself.

Or, if you have a new iPhone, you can get directions to the exact location.

If an item is properly lost, you can mark it as such in the Find My app and be notified when another iPhone detects the item, wherever you are. Whenever that happens, you will be able to see its latest location on the map.

You can also leave a message with a tag, like a phone number. This can be seen by anyone who finds it (tap the tag on the phone to go to the website where the message is displayed).

In testing, this feature works well-tags can update their location on a regular basis. That said, relying on nearby devices means that hit rates will definitely drop in less populated areas.

Privacy issues

Apple has made privacy a major selling point in recent years-and tracking devices that take advantage of other people’s phone connections may seem to be at odds with it.

However, Apple anonymously promises AirTag piggyback on other devices. This means that your iPhone can automatically find someone else’s AirTag without you knowing it, even if they don’t know anything about you.

The tag is also associated with one user. That is, no one else can see the location of the item, but Apple says it doesn’t store location data or history.

Despite this concern, the potential for misuse by stalkers and anyone trying to monitor partners who could secretly put them in bags or cars has been expressed.

The tag begins to sound an alarm three days away from the owner to mitigate this, but it has been pointed out that it takes a long time to be unknowingly tracked.

Testing has shown that the iPhone is actually much faster to alert users about potential trackers.

Within an hour of getting the tag registered with another user for the drive, a warning was displayed with a good estimate of the route taken and the option to disable the device.

However, that example highlights the main limitations of AirTag.

Walled garden

AirTag works very well for Apple users, but it’s almost useless for those who have Android.

An iPhone or iPad is required to set AirTag, and an iPhone or iPad is required to search for tags.

People may be immediately warned that AirTag is tracking them, but only if they own an iPhone. If an Android user unknowingly puts an AirTag on his or her person, it’s only possible to know when a few days later the beep begins.

Like the Watch, HomePod Mini, and, to a lesser extent, AirPods, this is another example of a “working” Apple device, but only if you’ve already invested heavily in that ecosystem.

Always accessories

Another classic Apple move is to encourage users to buy the accessories that come with them. The same is true for AirTag.

The tag is designed with no loops built in, so you’ll need a holder to attach it to most things. Apple sells compatible holders for € 35-45, but like Amazon and Etsy, you can get cheaper (or more expensive) options from the store.

That form factor also means that the tag may not be useful in certain cases. For example, it may not fit in a small wallet or wallet, or it may be easily attached to a remote control that is often misplaced.

The tag is also definitely not an anti-theft device.

First, just remove the clearly displayed tags and dump. But even the hidden ones could be found and disabled very easily-partly due to Apple’s attempt to protect people’s privacy.

And because of the privacy focus, tag usage is unnecessarily restricted.

It’s good to limit the tag to one person by default, but it can be useful to allow multiple users access, which is currently not possible.

That is, you need to assign a shared item (or family pet) to one person and make the location unavailable to others. This is something Apple can easily fix in a future update, but whether it’s planned or not.

