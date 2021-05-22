Jack Animal begins his journey to the United States





The day after she arrived in the United States, the relentless Jack Animal shrugged off jet lag and set about work.

But first, of course, she had to be vaccinated.

“I arrived here on Saturday night, took the first shot of the vaccine on Sunday, went to court on Monday and went to work immediately,” she said on Saturday morning (Manila time) in the Philippine media. I shared it with Virtual Presscon.

Standing proudly besides Kai Sotto, Kobe Bryant, Sage Trentino, Choro Anoneva and others, Animal wants to establish her position in the United States as well.

The animal is realistic about her chances. But it is further inspiring her drive.

“In the Philippines, I’m one of the tallest and biggest people, but here it’s average. You really have to explore, play outside the paint, make midrange shots and shoot those jumpers. There is, “she said. ..

Already a week after its practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Animum was planning what it needed to do to succeed. At just 6 feet 3, she knew that her role as a player would change when she came to the United States.

Jack said: “I was training with coach Dante Harland. I worked on the power move in the first training and the shooting mechanism on the second day. I wasn’t used to shooting, but I’m Gayon Better Nasiya. “

From Taiwan to Ohio

A few months ago, Animalum helped Shih Hsin University achieve perfect results at the National Basketball Association in March last year. There she got the honor of being a top rebounder.

“After the Taiwan Championship, my boss kept asking me,’What’s your next plan?’ I said I was in the middle of a pandemic, but there is nothing in the Philippines. I’ve been here for another year, Master I’ll finish it. ”

“Then he asked me to send me a basketball resume. I was wondering what it was for, but I sent it anyway.”

The night after she sent her portfolio, she was introduced to the EWP group on a video call.

Just a month ago, former Filipino University forward Kobe Paras signed the EWP. Now she is next.

Next to her US trip is Patrick Aquino, head coach of Gillas Women’s, who was also a national university coach. Since last year, he has traveled all over the United States to scout the talent of the national team.

Even Pat Coach, a mentor from college, was surprised and pleased with the series of events at Animum.

“I never thought Jack would be like this. It’s her diligence, patience, and heart that she wants. I’m happy and proud. What Jack experiences here. Everything will level up, “he said.

Pioneer from the beginning

Animal is proud not only of her personal athletic career, but also of her flagship expression for Filipino women everywhere.

Part of it is done at EWP, which is also run by women.

“Syempre is overwhelmed by the opportunity to come here with Tita Chao [Espaldon], Aunt Patty [Scott].. Since the founder of EWP is a woman, it’s nice to work with a pioneering woman, “she said. It keeps pursuing dreams. “

Espaldon, president of EWP, shared that the sense of excitement is interrelated at both ends.

“We are women. When an idea first came to us, we just jumped at it. When I first heard [the name] Jack, I said, “Laraki Bayon?” But no. I definitely want her because it’s Jack Daniel’s Animal. ”

Animal stints in the United States have both short-term and long-term goals, but her camp takes it a day at a time. They even accept to bring her talents to other parts of the world, such as Europe, if the opportunity arises.

“I’m taking it step by step at a time, just focusing on getting better and focusing on improving what I’m missing,” Jack said.

Pat coach added: “She has been a leader in the NU for years, but now she is already mature and ready to move on to the next level. I hope it will be on the WNBA or another level. [For now,] I know it will be historic again. “

As Jack says, step by step at a time. But we always take a step forward.

